Dave's Revenues Surge 60%: Can Its High-Velocity Scaling Sustain?

Dave Inc. DAVE ended 2025 with an impressive 60% year-over-year surge in its top line. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported $163.7 million in revenues, a hefty 62% year-over-year appreciation. It marked the third sequential period of more than 60% year-over-year growth, a milestone many fintechs would scramble to keep up. Dave’s growth in 2025 can be attributed to the durability of its “growth algorithm,” which puts scaling efficiency at the top of the pecking order.

The two primary factors driving this escalation include a 36% year-over-year increase in average revenue per user and a 19% rise in monthly transacting members (MTMs). These factors paved the way for a 50% year-over-year jump in ExtraCash originations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite this lofty growth, Dave’s CashAI v5.5 managed credit risks efficiently, as evidenced by a 12% improvement in its average 28-day past-due rate.

The most startling breakthrough is the widening gap between revenues and margins. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Dave registered a 118% year-over-year upsurge in adjusted EBITDA and a 1140-basis-point (bps) margin expansion. On a similar note, the company ended 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA of $226.7 million, up 162% from the preceding year. It led to a 1600 bps year-over-year expansion in its margins, painting a clear picture of operational prowess.

DAVE exited 2025 gracefully and transitioned into a mature growth phase for 2026. Management expects revenues of $690-$710 million for 2026, suggesting 25-28% year-over-year growth. While the outlook appears optimistic, it is a downshift from what it achieved in 2025. Despite this deceleration, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $290-$305 million, directing its focus to profitability. With 2.9 million MTMs and an estimated 185-million total addressable market, Dave’s scalability rests on its ability to prevent its growth algorithm from going into an override.

DAVE's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has skyrocketed 128.3% in the past year, significantly outperforming its competitors, Agora API and JBT Marel Corporation JBTM, and the industry as a whole. The industry and JBT Marel jumped 14.1% and 17%, respectively, while Agora declined 17.9% in the past year.

From a valuation standpoint, DAVE trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23X. It trades cheaper than Agora’s 28.56X, JBT Marel’s 18.64X and the industry’s 22.96X.

Dave and JBT Marel have a Value Score of C. Agora carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s earnings for 2026 has increased marginally over the past 30 days.

DAVE currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

