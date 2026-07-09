Is Dave's ARPU Growth Story Still Gaining Momentum in 2026?

Dave Inc.’s DAVE average revenue per user (ARPU) story is becoming less about one big product change and more about many smaller monetization levers working together. In first-quarter 2026, revenues rose 47% year over year to $158.4 million, while monthly transacting members grew 18% to 2.99 million. ARPU increased 24% despite the tax-refund season softness.



ExtraCash remains the main engine. Originations reached $2.1 billion, up 37%, helped by higher approval limits, CashAI v5.5 and longer member tenure. Average ExtraCash size was $212 in the first quarter and already rebounded to $214 in April, showing demand recovered after the seasonal dip.



The near-term ARPU push is clear. Dave is removing the $15 fee cap for new members, expanding “second draw” access and benefiting from the $3 monthly subscription fee for new MTMs. These moves are aimed at improving origination size, monetization rates and revenue per user.



Credit performance gives Dave room to monetize without looking reckless. The 28-day past-due rate was 1.69%, its lowest first-quarter level on record, even with originations up sharply. That matters because ARPU growth only holds if higher limits and fees do not create a later credit problem.



Funding could add another lift. Dave’s Coastal Community Bank structure is expected to unlock more than $200 million of liquidity and lower capital costs as ExtraCash receivables move off the balance sheet. With 2026 revenue guidance raised to $710 million-$720 million, the ARPU setup still points higher.

How Are SoFi and Upstart Chasing Growth?

SoFi Technologies SOFI is chasing the same theme, turning scale into higher revenue per member. SoFi reached 14.7 million members in first-quarter 2026, while adjusted net revenues topped $1.1 billion. The next test for SoFi is deeper cross-sell across deposits, lending, cards and investing without letting funding or credit costs dilute monetization gains.



Upstart Holdings UPST has a similar monetization question, but through loan conversion rather than member fees. Upstart reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $308 million, up 44%, while adjusted EBITDA was $40.5 million. For Upstart, better AI models must lift approval rates, loan volumes and partner economics enough to offset profit pressure ahead.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Over the past month, DAVE has rallied more than 38%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



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DAVE trades at 6.09X forward 12-month sales per share versus 2.89X for the Zacks sub-industry. It carries a Value Score of D. The stock is no longer cheap, but it looks fair for a fintech growing revenues around 28% to 30%, producing strong adjusted EBITDA and buying back stock.



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Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, signaling a bullish outlook from analysts.



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At present, DAVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.