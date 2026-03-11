Dave Trades Cheaper Than Its Industry: Value Play or Value Trap?

Dave Inc. DAVE displays a classic hallmark of value play. Currently, the stock trades at a 14.95 forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), below the industry average of 23.57. Also, it is substantially below its 12-month median of 24.49. Dave’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 17.06 is marginally above the industry’s 17.09. That being said, the stock trades below the 12-month median of 20.46.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock trades at a discount compared with its major competitors, Affirm AFRM and SoFi Technologies SOFI. Affirm is priced at 31.83 times its forward 12-month earnings and SoFi Technologies trades at 28.48. In terms of trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, Affirm and SoFi Technologies trade at 84.94 and 21.91.

While the stock appears undervalued, investors may question whether it is a value trap. Dave’s margin provides the ultimate value to this cheap stock. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company registered an adjusted gross profit margin of 74%, with an average of 72.5% over the past four quarters.

On a similar note, the company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income climbed a whopping 118% and 92% year over year, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025. It paints a clear picture of the company’s operational prowess, ruling out the value trap narrative. The analyst sentiment favors the stock price.

Based on a short-term price target from nine analysts, the average target for DAVE is $313.8, a 41.7% increase from the last closing price of $221.4. This suggests that Wall Street sees Dave not only as a neo-digital bank but also as an undervalued tech engine. The price target looks attractive, and it could just be a temporary floor, leaving ample room for growth as the company rolls out products.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAVE stock has skyrocketed 175.4% in a year. However, despite this extensive rally, the stock remains fundamentally undervalued relative to its peers. This valuation gap, combined with strong financials and a hefty price target, hints at Dave’s upward trajectory in the long run.

DAVE’s Estimates & Value Score

For 2026, the consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $694.9 million, suggesting 25.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The anticipated gain for 2027 is 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS in 2026 is pegged at $14.49, indicating a 9.9% year-over-year rally. For 2027, the metric is expected to rise 20.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s earnings for 2026 has increased 3.5% over the past 60 days. It dipped 6% for 2027 over the past 60 days.

Dave has a Value Score of C.

DAVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.