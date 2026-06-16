Dave Trades Below Industry: Is Market Mispricing Earnings Power?

Dave Inc. DAVE is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.1X, lower than the industry average of 21.9X. Its return on equity (ROE) of nearly 80% far exceeds the industry average of 12.3%, highlighting the company’s high efficiency in converting shareholder equity into net income. While Dave appears undervalued, its return on equity suggests that this discount could be anomalous, leading to mispricing.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dave’s massive ROE is not an artificially inflated metric, as it is driven by a high net margin of 37.2%, far exceeding the industry average of 1.4%. Dave’s total debt is 36.8% of its total equity, lower than its industry peers’ 43%, demonstrating low financial risks, robust liquidity and the ability to fund future operations without resorting to high-interest debt.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has impressively maintained customer acquisition costs of $18-$19, with 22% year-over-year growth in new members. It is a clear indication of scalability in operation, considering that Dave can register a 61% hike in adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2026.

On the credit risk management front, Dave’s CashAI v5.5 has operated flawlessly, improving 28-day past due sequentially and year over year to 1.69%, the record lowest first-quarter rate in the company’s history despite the seasonality risks. The company’s net monetization rate of 5.1% is the highest in more than four years, underscoring the quality of its earnings growth.

Comparison With Competitors

Affirm Holdings AFRM and Robinhood Markets HOOD, which are Dave’s close competitors, trade at P/E multiples of 42.9X and 46.3X, respectively. Not only do these companies trade at more than double the premium of Dave, Affirm Holdings and Robinhood Markets are also comparatively less capital efficient, generating ROE of 11.2% and 21.4%, respectively.

In conclusion, we can say that Dave operates at a superior fundamental model in terms of unleveraged capital efficiency, given that Affirm Holdings and Robinhood Markets hold total debt of 138.2% and 209.4% of total equity, respectively.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Value Score & Estimates

Dave has jumped 51.1% in the past year, significantly outperforming the 9.8% return of its industry.

DAVE has a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has risen 11.1% and 12.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

DAVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.