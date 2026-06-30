Is DAVE Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Run and Raised Outlook

Dave Inc. DAVE has become a harder call after a sharp rally. The stock’s move reflects improving execution, but the question is whether the price already discounts too much good news.

The answer is mixed. Dave still has earnings momentum, raised guidance and growth levers, yet valuation and execution risks make the setup less straightforward than it was before the run.

DAVE Has Backed Up the Rally

Dave shares have gained 101.9% in the past three months and 39.7% in the past year. That move has outpaced the Zacks sub-industry, the broader Business Services sector and the S&P 500 over the same periods.

Dave Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave Inc. Quote

The rally has not been built on sentiment alone. Management raised full-year 2026 revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS for the eighth consecutive quarter after first-quarter 2026 results. Revenues rose 47% year over year to $158.4 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to $69.3 million and adjusted EPS climbed 64% to $3.64.

Dave's Estimates Still Point Higher

The forward setup still supports interest in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 2026 revenues of $714 million and earnings of $16.61 per share, followed by 2027 revenues of $849 million and earnings of $20.92 per share.



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Management’s 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $16.25-$16.75 also leaves Dave positioned for continued profitability gains. The outlook is supported by higher Monthly Transacting Members, better average revenue per user and ExtraCash changes such as second draw, fee-cap removal for new members and CashAI V6.0 testing.

DAVE Valuation Looks Rich but Not Unbounded

Valuation is the main counterweight. Dave trades at 6.1X forward 12-month sales per share, above 2.6X for its Zacks sub-industry, 3.1X for the sector and 5.0X for the S&P 500. Its price-to-sales ratio also stands above its five-year median of 1.7X.



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Still, the valuation is not entirely detached from growth. Dave’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is 22.2X and its PEG ratio is 0.9, suggesting earnings growth helps support part of the premium. SoFi Technologies SOFI and Upstart Holdings UPST give investors other fintech and consumer-credit reference points, but Dave’s case depends more narrowly on profitable ExtraCash scaling.

Dave Still Carries Real Execution Risks

Investors should not ignore the moving parts. The shift of ExtraCash receivables to Coastal Community Bank is expected to reduce capital costs and unlock more than $200 million of liquidity, but program fees will pressure reported non-GAAP gross margin even though they are added back in adjusted EBITDA.

Reported results may also remain noisy. First-quarter 2026 provisions were hurt by quarter-end calendar timing, which management estimated added about $5 million of unfavorable impact. Funding costs remain elevated until the transition is further along, and 2026 growth still depends heavily on ExtraCash as Dave Flex remains a test-and-learn effort.

What Dave's Rating Mix Says Now

The bottom line is that Dave still offers a credible growth story, but the stock is no longer a simple bargain. Investors considering a fresh position need to be comfortable paying for earnings growth while accepting valuation risk and potential quarter-to-quarter volatility.

DAVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which supports a favorable near-term earnings-revision view. Its Style Scores are mixed, with a Growth Score of A but a Value Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That combination points to a stock better suited to investors prioritizing growth and estimate momentum than those seeking broad style strength. The Rank is favorable, but the weak Value, Momentum and VGM scores argue for selectivity rather than a blanket buy-the-rally approach.

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This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.