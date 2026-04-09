DAVE Stock Skyrockets 116% in a Year: How Should You Play It?

Dave Inc. DAVE stock has registered explosive growth of 116.2% over the past year, outperforming the industry's 28.3% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 30.8% growth.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Let us determine the most strategic action for investors.

Dave’s Fee Model & CashAI: Forces Behind Customer Growth

DAVE expanded its customer base from 843,000 to 867,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company’s fee model is at the apex of its customer acquisition strategy. The new model is a 5% fee structure that includes a $5 minimum and a $15 cap. There are no additional fees incurred to instantly transfer funds from ExtraCash to Dave Checking accounts. This simplified model is effective as it attracts the underbanked population to secure credit with ease, which is often a problem with traditional banks.

Dave’s proprietary CashAI v5.5 credit mitigation engine contributed toward a 19% year-over-year hike in monthly transacting members to 2.9 million, with ExtraCash originations jumping 50% to $2.2 billion. With the rising transaction volume, credit risks surge as well. However, the CashAI v5.5 model remains effective at maintaining credit quality. The founder and CEO of the company remarked that its credit mitigation apparatus provides a competitive edge to the business, leading to a higher outlook for 2026.

Dave’s Superior Margins Beat Competitors

Dave outpaces its competitors, Upstart UPST and Affirm AFRM, in terms of margin profile. Over the past four quarters, DAVE’s trailing 12-month EBITDA margin improved consistently. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the metric was at 31.7%.

Upstart’s margin has recovered since the third quarter of 2025. As of the fourth quarter, the metric is at 5.8%. Affirm’s margin moved on a similar trajectory as Upstart’s. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the trailing 12-month EBITDA margin was at 6.9%. While both Upstart and Affirm displayed improvement over the past quarters, Dave’s margin performance highlights greater operational prowess.

DAVE: An Undervalued Gem

In terms of valuation, the stock is priced at 11.49 times forward 12-month earnings per share, significantly lower than the 12-month median of 24.13 and the industry average of 19.74. Dave’s trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 13.51 is lower than the 12-month median of 19.3 and the industry average of 15.15.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

These metrics show the company’s discounted valuation. The pricing gap indicates that the market has not yet fully accounted for the company’s earnings potential, creating an opportunity for investors. As a result, the stock price could increase once the market recognizes its true value.

DAVE’s Promising FY’26 Outlook, Optimistic Analyst Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is $693.5 million, indicating a 25.1% rise from the year-ago reported level. The consensus estimate for EPS is $14.56 per share, suggesting a 10.5% year-over-year rise.

Over the past 60 days, two 2026 EPS estimates have moved upward, with one downward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up 3.5%. This northward revision highlights analyst confidence.

Verdict: Buy DAVE Now

Dave appears to be a strong fintech player on the back of its industry-leading margin and tech-driven competitive moat. By leveraging the CashAI v5.5 engine, the company has scaled originations to $2.2 billion while ensuring high credit quality. Dave has turned out to be a gem for the underbanked due to its simplified fee model, which has further expanded its customer base.

Although the stock price has skyrocketed over the past year, it remains undervalued, trading cheaper than the industry average. Dave's strong top and bottom-line outlook, coupled with positive analyst sentiment, compels us to recommend that investors buy this stock now.

DAVE has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.