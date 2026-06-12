DAVE Stock Rises 49% in 6 Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Dave Inc. DAVE stock delivered exceptional growth over the past six months. It gained 49.4%, outperforming the industry’s 8.9% dip and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 7.6% rally.

Over the past six months, the company has outpaced its close competitors, SoFi Technologies SOFI and Robinhood Markets HOOD. SoFi Technologies and Robinhood Markets shares have plummeted 35.5% and 20%, respectively.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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A similar trend in the stock price has been observed over the past three months, wherein Dave’s stock has gained 34.6%, outperforming Robinhood Markets’ 25.7% fall and SoFi Technologies’ 6.1% dip.

Let us delve deeper to find out whether this fintech company is worth investors’ money.

DAVE’s Tech-Driven Credit De-Risking

Dave’s primary objective is to provide credit access to non-prime/subprime customers. It raises the risk of default during aggressive customer acquisition, leading to loss underwriting. However, Dave manages this risk efficiently, leveraging its proprietary AI and machine learning model CashAI v5.5.

In the first quarter of 2026, Dave achieved its lowest credit loss rate, driving its 28-day past due rate to 1.69%, utilizing CashAI v5.5, which exceeds the underwriting precision of many neo-banks. As the company improves its credit quality, its technological validation should inspire investors as it provides an edge in competition.

For risk-averse investors who are skeptical of a company that tackles non-prime/subprime customers, an expanding membership base and lowering credit risk provide confidence. It raises downside protection while increasing the probability of recurring cash flows. The tool is being utilized to scale ExtraCash Originations to $2.1 billion while maintaining a high credit quality, which is a massive morale booster for investors, signaling that the company can navigate under macroeconomic headwinds flawlessly.

Dave’s Robust Operational Prowess Signals Booming Profitability

During the first quarter of 2026, Dave witnessed 47% year-over-year growth in its revenues, with customer acquisition costs of flat $18, highlighting the company’s efficient growth under a structurally optimized business model. Moreover, during the aforementioned quarter, the company recorded a 101% year-over-year jump in its net income and a 64% upsurge in the adjusted EPS. Such favorable growth is a result of incremental revenue flow directly to the bottom line, a buzzing sign for high operational prowess.

Dave’s operational efficiency is perfectly captured by a 300-basis-point year-over-year expansion of adjusted EBITDA to 44% in the first quarter of 2026, which is a historically slow quarter. To investors, it signals that the company possesses a bright profitability picture, which will shine as the member base and margins expand.

DAVE: Highly Efficient at a Discount

Dave’s return on equity (ROE) is at 80%, significantly outpacing the industry average of 12.2%. The company is outstanding at turning shareholder equity into net income, crushing the industry benchmark.

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Dave’s debt-to-equity ratio is 36.8%, which is lower than the industry average of 43.1%. The company’s net margin is at 37.2%, beating the industry’s 1.4%. Therefore, it is evident that Dave’s capital return efficiency is not dependent on excessive leverage, but rather a product of its high net income margins.

Robust capital returns act as a strong competitive moat around Dave’s business, which is further enhanced by its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 15.84X, which is lower than the industry average of 21.27X, signaling an undervalued compounder.

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Dave’s Solid Outlook, Bullish Analyst Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $713.7 million, indicating a 28.8% rise from the year-ago reported level. The consensus estimate for EPS is $16.17 per share, indicating a 22.7% year-over-year increase.

For 2027, the consensus estimate for revenues and EPS is pegged at $848.9 million and $20.31, respectively. Revenues are expected to gain 18.9% year over year, with an anticipated EPS rise of 25.6%.

Over the past 60 days, four EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward, with no downward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved up 11.1% and 12.1%, respectively. This upward revision highlights analyst confidence.

Verdict: Buy Dave Stock Now

Dave navigates the non-prime/subprime market efficiently, leveraging its CashAI v5.5. It lowers credit risks while scaling ExtraCash Originations. In the first quarter of 2026, Dave displayed disproportionate growth in its top and bottom lines, demonstrating strength in its business model.

The company maintains a strong ROE that exceeds industry benchmarks. This capital return efficiency is backed by strong net margins while maintaining a below-industry debt-to-equity ratio, highlighting a low-leveraged return.

A solid top and bottom-line outlook, coupled with analyst optimism and discounted pricing, compels us to urge investors to add this stock to their portfolios in anticipation of further growth as the market realizes its true potential.

Dave flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.