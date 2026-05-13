DAVE Stock Gains 37% in 3 Months: What's the Next Move for Investors?

Dave Inc. DAVE stock has jumped 36.6% in the past three months, outperforming the industry's 9.8% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.6% growth.

3-Month Share Price Performance

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Let us determine whether investors should jump on the wave, hold on, or stay away from it.

Dave’s Growth Vectors: Simplified Fee Model & CashAI v5.5

During the first quarter of 2026, Dave’s new member count grew 22% year over year to 695,000, with customer acquisition costs of $18. The primary driver of this growth is its simplified fee model, a 5% fee structure with a $5 minimum and a $15 cap. There are no extra fees for instant transfers of funds from ExtraCash to Dave checking accounts.

Hence, the company operates an efficient model that attracts the underbanked population, enabling them to secure credit with ease and eliminating the problems faced with traditional banks.

CashAI v5.5, which is Dave’s proprietary credit mitigation engine, took effective measures to curb credit risks, as evidenced by an improvement in 28-Day Past Due to 1.69% from the year-ago quarter’s 1.7%.

Despite the dynamics of the tax refund season and rising refunds, monthly transacting members gained 18% year over year, with average revenue per user expanding 24%. These improvements are a direct result of the substantial investments made in CashAI, which we expect to benefit the company for years to come.

DAVE: A High-Margin Outlier Beating Competitors

Dave’s margin profile appears stronger than that of its competitors, Upstart UPST and LendingClub LC. DAVE registered consistent growth across its trailing 12-month EBITDA margin, with 33.1% in the first quarter of 2026.

While both of its close competitors, Upstart and LendingClub, hold on to positive margins, their growth is not on par with DAVE’s. Upstart’s trailing 12-month EBITDA margin was 5% in the first quarter of 2026, a marginal dip from the preceding quarter’s 5.8%.

Despite LendingClub’s consistent margin growth, it stands at 21.4% in the first quarter of 2026, substantially lower than that of Dave. While both competitors shoulder solid margins, Dave’s performance highlights greater operational prowess.

Similarly, when we compare Dave’s trailing 12-month net margin, it appears superior to that of its competitors. While the metric hovers at 37.2% for DAVE in the first quarter of 2026, Upstart and LendingClub hold on to 4.3% and 12.8%, respectively. It highlights DAVE as a more profitable machine in terms of bottom-line conversion.

Dave Trades at a Discount: Green Signal for Investors?

In terms of valuation, the DAVEstock is priced at 15.02 times forward 12-month earnings per share, significantly lower than the 12-month median of 23.66 and the industry average of 23.44. Dave’s trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 15.91 is lower than the 12-month median of 19.02 and the industry average of 17.64.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

These metrics show the company’s discounted valuation. The pricing gap indicates that the market has not yet fully accounted for the company’s earnings potential, creating an opportunity for investors. As a result, the stock price could increase once the market recognizes its true value.

DAVE’s Solid Outlook, Bullish Analyst Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $710.2 million, indicating a 28.1% rise from the year-ago reported level. The consensus estimate for EPS is set at $14.82 per share, suggesting a 12.44% year-over-year rise.

For 2027, the consensus estimate for revenues and EPS is pegged at $839.3 million and $18.41, respectively. Revenues are expected to gain 18.2% year over year, with EPS expected to rise 24.2%.

Over the past 60 days, two EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward, with no downward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved up 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. This northbound revision highlights analyst confidence.

Verdict: Buy Dave Stock Now

DAVE provides a compelling buying opportunity to investors as it combines growth with operational prowess under the guise of undervaluation. The company’s success is tied to its simplified fee model and CashAI v5.5, which attracts customers. A superior margin profile that positions it ahead of its close competitors and has a lower credit risk is a green flag for investors.

While the stock skyrocketed heavily in the past three months, it trades at a discount both to its historical median and industry averages. The bullish analyst sentiment and robust top and bottom-line outlook position the stock for further appreciation as the market realizes the DAVE stock’s full potential.

Dave has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.