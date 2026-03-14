Is Dave Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped 30,000 Shares Worth $6.4 Million?

Key Points

Andrea Mitchell sold 30,000 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$6.39 million, based on a weighted average price of $213.03 per share across 26 open-market trades on March 5 and March 6, 2026.

This sale represented 82.17% of Mitchell's direct holdings, reducing her direct ownership from 36,509 to 6,509 shares.

All shares traded were held directly; there was no participation from indirect entities such as trusts or LLCs, and no derivative (option) activity was involved in this filing.

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Andrea Mitchell, a member of the Board of Directors at Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE), reported the sale of 30,000 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on March 5 and March 6, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Transaction value $6.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,509 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.41 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($213.03).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Andrea Mitchell's historical selling activity?

This is Mitchell's largest single sale to date, involving 30,000 shares versus a previous sell median of 16,180 shares, with the two sell transactions since June of last year averaging 44.12% of available holdings per sale.

This is Mitchell's largest single sale to date, involving 30,000 shares versus a previous sell median of 16,180 shares, with the two sell transactions since June of last year averaging 44.12% of available holdings per sale. What is the impact on Mitchell's ownership in Dave Inc?

Direct ownership declined from 36,509 shares to 6,509 shares post-transaction, representing an 82.17% reduction of her direct Common Stock position.

Direct ownership declined from 36,509 shares to 6,509 shares post-transaction, representing an 82.17% reduction of her direct Common Stock position. Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No, all shares disposed were held directly by Mitchell, with no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or option exercises; there are also no immediately exercisable options remaining post-sale.

No, all shares disposed were held directly by Mitchell, with no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or option exercises; there are also no immediately exercisable options remaining post-sale. Given the large proportion of holdings sold, what explains the transaction size?

The elevated proportion reflects Mitchell's available share capacity, as the transaction reduced her direct Common Stock holdings to a residual position.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $554.18 million Net income (TTM) $195.87 million Price (as of market close 2026-03-06) $213.03 1-year price change 175.07%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 6, 2026.

Company snapshot

Dave Inc. offers digital banking services including personal financial management, short-term credit advances (ExtraCash), and a job application portal (Side Hustle).

It provides financial products and services through its online platform.

The company targets consumers seeking accessible, technology-driven financial solutions, with a focus on individuals managing cash flow between paychecks.

Dave Inc. operates as a technology-driven financial services provider, leveraging a streamlined digital platform to deliver banking and personal finance tools to consumers. The company's strategy centers on addressing short-term liquidity needs and promoting financial health for its members through innovative, low-friction products.

With a nimble workforce and scalable software infrastructure, Dave Inc. is positioned to serve a growing market of digitally native consumers seeking alternatives to traditional banking. Its competitive edge lies in its integrated suite of services and focus on customer-centric, fee-transparent solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 30,000 Dave shares by Board of Directors member Andrea Mitchell was executed as part of her Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which she adopted in November of 2025. Such plans are commonly implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

That said, Mitchell’s disposition of over 80% of her direct holdings is cause for caution in approaching an investment in Dave. Her sale came at a time when Dave shares were on an upswing. The stock price exceeded $200 per share when she executed her transactions, which represented a rebound from closing at $155.92 per share on Feb. 5.

Dave stock got a boost in March after releasing strong 2025 financial results on March 2. Revenue rose 60% year over year to $554.2 million. Its latest artificial intelligence platform helped to boost financial performance for Dave’s underwriting activities.

The company’s 2025 net income also soared to $195.9 million compared to $57.9 million in 2024. This resulted in its price-to-earnings ratio falling to 16, around a low point for the past year, suggesting now is an opportunity to buy shares at a reasonable valuation if you are undeterred by aggressive insider selling.

For shareholders, now isn’t a bad time to sell given shares are up significantly from the 52-week low of $65.46 reached last April. But given Dave stock is volatile with a beta of about four, you can wait to see if shares rise higher.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.