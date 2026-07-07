Is Dave Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Its Recent Strong Rally?

Dave Inc. DAVE has moved from a niche fintech comeback story to a stock that investors can no longer ignore. With DAVE up more than 40% over the past month, the big question is simple: Is this rally a warning sign that the easy money has been made or proof that the market is finally recognizing a stronger business?



The answer is that the rally looks backed by real numbers. Dave’s first-quarter 2026 revenues rose 47% year over year to $158.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 57% to $69.3 million. The company also raised its full-year outlook, which gives the recent move more fundamental support.



The stock has been a standout performer. Over the past month, DAVE has rallied more than 46%. Meanwhile, peers like Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST and SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI have risen 10.7% and 12.9%, respectively, while the S&P 500 composite has inched up 0.7%.



One-Month Price Performance



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DAVE’s Rally Has a Strong Business Behind It

Dave’s recent gain is not just momentum. The company is showing the kind of growth that investors usually want from fintech, but with a much cleaner profit profile than many high-growth names. In the first quarter, monthly transacting members rose 18% year over year to 2.99 million, while the company added 695,000 new members at a customer acquisition cost of just $18. That is important because Dave is not buying growth at any price. Its payback period has shortened to roughly three months, giving management more confidence to keep investing in acquisitions.



ExtraCash remains the main growth driver. Originations reached $2.1 billion in the first quarter, up 37% year over year, helped by member growth and higher average origination sizes. The product solves a clear consumer need: short-term liquidity for everyday expenses without the overdraft fees and high-cost credit many consumers face elsewhere. Dave’s model is simple, but that is part of the appeal.



Credit quality is also moving in the right direction. Dave reported a 28-day past due rate of 1.69%, its lowest first-quarter level on record, even as originations grew sharply. That supports the case that CashAI, its underwriting engine, is helping the company scale without taking on careless credit risk.

Coastal Deal Improves DAVE’s Capital Story

The new Coastal Community Bank funding arrangement makes the story even stronger. Dave announced that, effective June 1, 2026, it began transitioning ExtraCash receivables to its strategic funding arrangement with Coastal. The company said the move should reduce direct funding obligations, lower the cost of capital and unlock more than $200 million of liquidity once fully transitioned.



That matters after a big stock rally because investors need more than revenue growth to stay bullish. They need proof that the business can become more capital efficient. The Coastal structure gives Dave more room to fund growth, support new products and potentially continue buybacks. In the first quarter, Dave already deployed about $195 million toward share repurchases, reducing share count and improving per-share value.

Dave Flex Adds Another Layer of Upside

Dave Flex could become the next reason investors stay interested. Management described it as a Pay in 4 card product with no compound interest, no late fees and no credit check, powered by CashAI. Testing started with existing members in April, and early engagement was described as encouraging.



There are still risks. After a 45%-plus monthly move, the stock could pull back on any weakness in credit trends, guidance, regulation or broader fintech sentiment. Competition is also real. Larger players can enter short-term credit, banking and consumer finance products. Still, Dave’s recent results suggest that its niche is working.

DAVE’s Estimate Revisions Also Depict a Bright Outlook

Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward, signaling a bullish outlook from analysts. These figures also suggest year-over-year growth of 26.02% and 25.98%, respectively.



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DAVE’s Valuation Still Looks Supportable on Forward Sales

After the sharp rally, valuation is the biggest pushback on DAVE. The stock trades at 6.43X forward 12-month sales per share versus 2.89X for the Zacks sub-industry. This is no longer cheap, but it looks fair for a fintech growing revenue around 28% to 30%, producing strong adjusted EBITDA and buying back stock.



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On the other hand, SoFi Technologies trades at 4.63X forward 12-month sales per share, while Upstart Holdings trades near 1.99X forward 12-month sales per share. SoFi Technologies and Upstart Holdings give investors other fintech and consumer-credit reference points, but Dave’s case depends more narrowly on profitable ExtraCash scaling. Dave deserves some premium because its margins and capital efficiency are improving quickly, especially after the Coastal funding transition.

Conclusion

DAVE is not the bargain it was before the rally, but the stock still looks like a Buy. The business is growing fast, margins are strong, credit performance is improving, and management is raising guidance. The Coastal funding arrangement adds a major capital-efficiency boost, while Dave Flex gives the company a potential new growth lever for 2027 and beyond.



Estimate revisions also echo a similar sentiment, and therefore, for investors, the recent rally looks justified rather than excessive.



At present, DAVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.