$DAVE stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAVE stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,893,730 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DAVE:
$DAVE Insider Trading Activity
$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YADIN ROZOV has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,147.
$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 425,461 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,168,606
- INVESCO LTD. removed 345,610 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,568,122
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 328,644 shares (+3033.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,165,713
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 200,197 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,548,284
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 170,826 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,120,477
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 165,511 shares (+63.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,386,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 151,584 shares (+346.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,529,933
$DAVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$DAVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $229.0 on 05/20/2025
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $118.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 01/31/2025
- Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $93.0 on 01/31/2025
- Cory Carpenter from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025
- James Kammert from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 01/31/2025
