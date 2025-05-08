$DAVE stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAVE stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $218,658,952 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DAVE:
$DAVE Insider Trading Activity
$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAN PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,760 shares for an estimated $2,520,313.
$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 879,931 shares (+466.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,483,602
- INVESCO LTD. added 349,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,382,103
- PROEM ADVISORS LLC added 297,771 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,882,255
- UBS GROUP AG removed 235,947 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,508,513
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 211,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,392,619
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 203,763 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,711,079
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 167,432 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,553,189
$DAVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$DAVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $118.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 01/31/2025
- Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $93.0 on 01/31/2025
- Cory Carpenter from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025
- James Kammert from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 01/31/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 12/11/2024
