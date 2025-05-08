Stocks
DAVE

$DAVE stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 08, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$DAVE stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $218,658,952 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DAVE:

$DAVE Insider Trading Activity

$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAN PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,760 shares for an estimated $2,520,313.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DAVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DAVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAVE forecast page.

$DAVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $118.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $93.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Cory Carpenter from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025
  • James Kammert from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 12/11/2024

You can track data on $DAVE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.