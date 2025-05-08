$DAVE stock is up 33% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAVE stock has now risen 33% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $218,658,952 of trading volume.

$DAVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DAVE:

$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAN PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,760 shares for an estimated $2,520,313.

$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$DAVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $118.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $93.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Cory Carpenter from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 James Kammert from Evercore ISI set a target price of $42.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 12/11/2024

