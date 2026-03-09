Dave Soars 165% in a Year: Should You Invest in Its Stock Now?

Dave Inc. DAVE stock has skyrocketed 165.2% over the past year, outperforming the industry's 23.7% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 24.6% growth.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let us analyze this stock to find out whether investors should ride the rally or stay away from it.

Dave’s Fee Model & CashAI: Forces Behind Customer Growth

In the fourth quarter of 2025, DAVE added 867,000 members, an increase from the preceding quarter’s 843,000. Dave’s successful customer acquisition strategy is embedded in the fee associated with its business model. The new fee model consists of a simplified 5% fee structure, including a $5 fee and a $15 cap. This simple model is the prime selling point of the company’s offerings. This simplified fee model attracts the underbanked and the underserved demographic to opt for credit easily, which is often a struggle when it comes to traditional banks.

Apart from the simple fee model, Dave’s proprietary CashAI v5.5 credit mitigation technology contributed toward a 19% year-over-year increase in monthly transacting members to 2.9 million, with ExtraCash originations rising 50% to $2.2 billion. While this growth raises credit risks, Dave’s CashAI v5.5 model aided in maintaining a high credit quality. Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave, stated that its credit mitigation engine boosts the competitive moat of the business, leading to an elevated outlook for 2026.

Dave’s Margins Cruise Past Its Competitors

DAVE holds an outstanding margin profile that beats its competitors, Upstart UPST and Affirm AFRM. Over the past four quarters, Dave’s trailing 12-month EBITDA margin showed a consistent increment, registering 31.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite Affirm’s recent pivot from negative margins, the metric stands at 6.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which is way below Dave's.

Upstart’s margin trajectory appears identical to Affirm's. In the fourth quarter of 2025, UPST’s trailing 12-month EBITDA stood at 5.8%. Despite both competitors displaying promising operational prowess in their recently reported quarters, Dave is certainly more efficient when it comes to its core operations.

Dave’s Undervaluation Provides Attractive Entry Point

In terms of valuation, the stock is priced at 14.44 times forward 12-month earnings per share, below the industry average of 22.47 times.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dave’s trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 16.45 is substantially lower than the 12-month median of 21.53 and the industry’s 16.49.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

These metrics emphasize the company’s discounted valuation. The pricing gap suggests that the market has not yet fully priced in the company’s earnings potential, providing an opportunity for investors. Therefore, the stock price could rise as the market recognizes its true value.

DAVE’s Solid Fundamentals With Bullish Analyst Sentiments

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is $694.9 million, indicating 25.4% growth from the year-ago reported level. For 2027, the top line is expected to gain 20.1%.

The consensus estimate for EPS is $14.49 per share, suggesting a 9.9% year-over-year rise. For 2027, the bottom line is anticipated to rise 20.8%.

Over the past 60 days, one 2026 EPS estimate has moved upward with no downward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up 3.5%. This northward revision highlights analyst confidence.

There has been no analyst revision for 2027, and for this period, the consensus mark for earnings has dipped 6%.

Verdict: Buy DAVE Now

Dave has a combination of growth and operational efficiency, prompting us to recommend that investors buy this stock immediately. The company utilizes CashAI v5.5 underwriting engine to scale originations to $2.2 billion while mitigating credit risks. It has led the company to generate extraordinary margins, surpassing its competitors.

While the stock skyrocketed in a year, it appears fundamentally undervalued, which is waving a green flag for investors. An upward earnings revision with the stock being fundamentally strong offers a high-margin entry point for investors who are interested to explore the fintech sector.

DAVE has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

