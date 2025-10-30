Dave Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Dave Inc. DAVE will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before market open.

DAVE has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 105.4%.

Dave Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dave Inc. Quote

DAVE’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $131.2 million, indicating a 41.8% rally from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We anticipate the new fee model to have driven ExtraCash approval limits, pushing the average revenues per user (ARPU) for the company. Improved credit segmentation enabled by CashAI, which factors in the new fee model, is another factor expected to have improved average origination sizes, aiding ARPU expansion.

Higher card spend is also likely to have aided the top line. Active Dave card users display higher retention on ExtraCash, driving the lifetime value and ultimately the ARPU.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $2.29, hinting at a 51.7% year-over-year rise. Robust margin expansion facilitated by prudent expense management is likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About Dave

Our model predicts an earnings beat for DAVE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Dave has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Parsons PSN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $1.7 billion, indicating a 7.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 72 cents per share, down 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSN surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 4%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Payoneer Global is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share, implying an 88.8% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

