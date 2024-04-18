Dave Ramsey: These Are the Absolute Worst Things To Work Into Your Personal Budget

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey’s firm stance on creating a budget, getting out of debt and saving for emergencies has helped nearly 10 million people take control of their money. While he’s clear on what to do to achieve financial peace, he’s also direct about mistakes to avoid. Here are the worst things to do with your budget, according to Ramsey.

1. Watch What You Spend on Groceries

Buying groceries is expensive enough, and buying items on impulse racks up the bill more, Ramsey stated in The Knoxville News Sentinel. Instead, he suggested meal planning for the week and only buying what you need for each meal. The best-selling author also encouraged purchasing generic brands when shopping: “One of the easiest ways to save money is to give name brands the boot.”

2. Don’t Vacation

While we all need a break from the daily grind and to have a little fun in life, Ramsey said to skip the vacation and opt for something cheaper like a staycation. “If your goal is to save money, a vacation is just about the worst thing you can do,” he wrote. “Finding fun close to home will save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.” Additionally, “when it comes to saving, how carefully and intentionally you spend can be more important than how much you make!”

3. Don’t Buy a New Car

It’s a good feeling to buy a shiny new car loaded with high-tech features, but it’s not good for your bank account. Ramsey Solutions, the company Ramsey founded to help educate and provide financial counseling, published a recent article that noted “not only are used cars less expensive, but they’re usually much cheaper to insure. A lot of car buyers forget to factor car insurance into the equation and then suffer from sticker shock when they see their new premium.”

Buying a used car a year or two old can still offer cool features and look nice, but is much easier on your budget.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: These Are the Absolute Worst Things To Work Into Your Personal Budget

