Dave Ramsey: 20 Clever Hacks To Save Money at Restaurants

But financial guru Dave Ramsey has your back. He’s compiled 20 clever tips to cut dining costs without sacrificing all your favorite meals out.

Go Halfsies

Before that juicy veggie burger even hits the table, ask your server for a to-go box. Then stash half the burger (and fries!) as soon as your plate arrives. Boom! You just scored tomorrow’s lunch or dinner for free. Genius move to double your dining pleasure for the same price.

Get Email Happy

It’s annoying when promotional emails clutter your inbox. But Ramsey insists it’s worth it to sign up for all your fave restaurant’s lists. Even a measly $5 or $10 off makes the endless offers worthwhile. Or be smart and create a special coupon-only email address. Out of sight, out of mind until you need to dig up a discount code.

Make It a Lunch Date

Lunch menus are almost always cheaper than dinner. And during weekday lunch rushes, some spots will even throw in freebies like cups of soup or small salads. Now that’s what we call a meal deal! Switch your habitual dinner date to midday for savings — and smaller portions if you’re watching your waistline.

Birthday Freebies Abound

Mark your calendar to join every restaurant’s birthday club now so you’ll reap sweet rewards when your special day rolls around. We’re talking free meals, half-priced entrees and decadent desserts. Multiply those birthday freebies and discounts by your entire family! Suddenly a pricey celebratory dinner got much more budget friendly.

H2O is the Way to Go

When reviewing your receipt, what really racks up the bill are drinks — not that delish entrée you devoured. Sodas, juices, fancy coffee concoctions, liquor … it all adds up fast. Ramsey suggests sticking with good ol’ H2O since water fills you up without costing extra. Then spend those saved dollars on more food at a later time instead!

Share the Wealth

Seriously, serving sizes nowadays are out of control huge. Next time, try splitting one entrée with your dining buddy, then order a couple cheap à la carte sides to bulk up your meal. Voila! You both leave full and happy with a smaller tab.

Become a Coffee Connoisseur

Daily coffee runs definitely drain your wallet. So get schooled on ways to get your caffeine fix on the cheap. Split the biggest size with a friend to score the most ounces for the lowest price. Sign up for loyalty programs and mobile apps to rack up points and rewards with every purchase. And consider brewing at home to save almost 75% versus buying out!

Dining In Means Bigger Tips

Here’s an easy trick to shave around 10% off your bill: Takeout customers need only tip around 10% since servers aren’t waiting on you for an hour refilling your drinks. But dine in, and you should tip the full 20% to reward good service. Either way, don’t be stingy with tips, but do order takeout to save a little extra.

Kids Menu for Adults

If you have a small appetite, ordering off the kids menu may satisfy your craving for less. Just be sure to respect any age restrictions posted. And some family-friendly chains will let adults swap out the toy or cookie for extra fries or a salad instead.

Early Week Specials

Mondays and Tuesdays, in particular, tend to be slower nights for restaurants. To lure in customers on off-peak nights, many run awesome weekly specials like discount wings, cheap pizza and 2-for-1 deals. Plan to grab your crew and pig out on the cheap early week!

Steer Clear of Holidays

Looking for an intimate Valentine’s dinner or Mother’s Day brunch likely means prix fixe menus with inflated holiday pricing. Expect to pay at least $10+ more per entrée than normal! The solution? Celebrate the day before or after the actual holiday when restaurants run regular pricing.

Make Leftovers Your Lunch Buddy

Packing lunch saves a chunk of change rather than buying one everyday. So purposely whip up extra helpings of budget-friendly dinners to have leftovers. Then take those leftovers to work and sock away the cash you would have spent on lunch toward a fun dinner out instead!

Leave Sports Bars Behind

Game days equal pricier tabs if you hang at a sports bar with all the loud cheering fans. Avoid the temptation to hang there by watching at home where you already stocked up on your favorite party snacks and beverages.

Scope Out Freebie Nights for Kids

Many family joints offer free or discounted kid meals on certain nights when you also buy an adult entrée. Kids can sometimes also eat free if they show proof of good grades or if they’re wearing a sports team uniform. Now you don’t have to feel guilty if your kiddo just picks at their oh-so-expensive $10 mac and cheese!

Happy Hour Hopping

Arrive early enough to order half-priced apps and munchies during the restaurant’s happy hour. Then make that your whole meal by sampling a variety of menu items on the cheap! Savings and a smorgasbord of small plates? Yes, please!

Calendar Blocking

Give your restaurant budget a boost by checking out your weekly calendar. Cook economical meals and brown bag it on nights you have zero plans. Then save dining out for special occasions worthy of a swanky dinner–anniversaries, celebrations with old friends date nights. Get strategic with your going out money.

Curb Those Spontaneous Food Runs

Many of us make impulsive, heat-of-the-moment takeout choices when hunger strikes hard. And it always seems way pricier than what you’d normally spend! Get ahead of the hangry by keeping quick snacks stocked at home and in your car so you aren’t tempted. Fast food and $5 lattes every day can blow up your food budget fast. Resist!

Don’t Be a Bad Tipper

While cutting costs dining out, don’t take it out on your server by leaving a shabby tip! Factor a 15-20% tip into the total cost before choosing a restaurant. If you can’t afford both the meal AND tip, pick a counter service spot with no wait staff. Still treat your fellow humans with respect, even when money’s tight!

Just Desserts

If your true obsession is that giant molten chocolate cake or fresh apple pie from your neighborhood restaurant, simplify things. Eat dinner at home, then head out later just for coffee and whatever irresistible dessert calls your name. Enjoy the atmosphere and treats without the bigger total bill.

Go Zero-Based

The absolute best way Ramsey insists readers can curb crazy restaurant spending is this: sit down before each new month and budget out an exact restaurant dollar amount. Account for every single expense in your zero-based budget, including dining out and coffee runs. Then use a budget tool like EveryDollar to track spending so you don’t blow your allotted restaurant cash.

