Dave Ramsey: 13 Questions To Ask When Buying a Used Car

When purchasing a used car, it’s important to ask the right questions so that you get the best deal for your money — and a vehicle that will ideally last you for a long time. But knowing which questions to ask can be tricky.

Gas Station Scam: How ‘Pump Switching’ Works and How To Avoid It

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

That’s where Dave Ramsey comes in. In a recent article on his website, Ramsey proposed the top questions someone should ask when shopping for a used car. Not only are these questions designed to get you the most bang for your buck, but they’re also meant to help you stay within budget and determine the actual condition — and quality — of the vehicle you’re buying.

Here are the top 13 questions you should ask when buying a used car, according to Dave Ramsey.

What Year Is the Car?

Knowing the age of the car is important, as it can help determine its current and projected value. In general, cars depreciate — that is, they lose value — over time. The older a vehicle is, the greater its depreciation.

Ramsey suggested researching a vehicle by its age and related factors — such as the make and model — before setting up a meeting with the seller. That way, you can go in with an informed idea of what the vehicle is worth and get the best price possible.

Dave Ramsey: Your Cars, Trucks, Boats, and Motorcycles Should Not Be Worth More Than Half Your Annual Income — Here’s Why

What’s the Current Value of the Car?

It’s also important to determine the vehicle’s current value, as this can help you decide whether you’re getting a good deal on it. Sometimes, sellers will mark up used cars well beyond their market value in an attempt to gain as much profit as possible. But when you know its market value, you’ll be in a better position to negotiate on the vehicle’s price.

You can find out the current market value of a used car by cross-referencing the year, make and model on a reliable car valuation website, like Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds.

What Does the Vehicle History Report Say?

A vehicle history report is a series of records that contains important information regarding the vehicle and its history. This report can also include information about who owned the vehicle last, as well as how many owners it had. And it can include things like the mileage, any reported accidents and inspections done on the vehicle.

Dave Ramsey suggested getting the vehicle’s history report so that you know whether the car is worth buying or not. To get the report, you’ll typically need the vehicle’s license plate number or vehicle identification number. Some used car dealerships will have this information, as well.

What Is the Mileage?

Like its age, a used car’s mileage can give you a better idea of its current condition and worth. The higher the mileage, the more that car has been driven and the greater the potential wear and tear. Ask a dealer what the mileage is before purchasing the vehicle.

Are There Any Exterior Damages?

As Dave Ramsey pointed out, it’s important to check the exterior condition of the vehicle, as well, as this can give you a better idea of its current condition. Check for common issues like rust, a dent in the rear bumper, work tread on the wheels, scratched paint or other signs of damage on the vehicle. You can also ask the current seller about other current or recently fixed issues like cracked lights, mirrors or windshields.

Does the Vehicle Have Any Mechanical Problems?

Before handing over any money, ask if the vehicle has had any mechanical issues. Unless you’re savvy with vehicles, you might want to get a third-party inspection done to check for this, as well. If the seller refuses to allow this, or to answer your questions, it could be a red flag.

Keep in mind that you will typically have to pay for a private inspection yourself. This could set you back by a couple hundred dollars, but it could also very well be worth it, if the inspection comes back with major issues.

What’s the Interior of the Car Like?

While the exterior might seem more important, the interior is also worth asking about. Look for any visible damage, such as rips or tears, on the seats or doors. Check for any odors and stains, as well — this can give you a better idea of how well the vehicle was treated by its previous owner.

Is the Warranty Still Valid?

Some used cars will still have a valid manufacturer’s warranty. This can be great for you, as it means the manufacturer, and potentially the seller, is still responsible for certain maintenance and repairs.

Ask about the warranty before purchase. If the vehicle has no warranty, Ramsey noted, you’ll be responsible for paying for any damages or other issues yourself.

Can You Test Drive the Car?

Being able to test drive a vehicle is essential, as it can give you a better feel for how it runs on the road and whether it suits your needs. Ramsey suggested paying attention to how the vehicle accelerates, brakes and changes gears while driving.

Drive the vehicle on a route that has some stops, bumps and other typical conditions that would match what a typical drive would be like. If something feels off, or if there are any strange sounds, you might want to move on.

Will This Used Car Impact Your Insurance Premiums?

Ask your insurance company about whether purchasing the used car will impact your bill. Depending on the vehicle, your insurance premiums could increase.

Does the Seller Have the Title?

When purchasing a used vehicle, Ramsey suggested making sure that the dealership or private seller has the car’s title. Ask if you can look at the title, as well — especially when purchasing from a private or lesser-known seller. If they don’t let you see it, look elsewhere for a vehicle.

See if the title indicates anything about the vehicle being a “salvage” or “rebuilt,” as well. A salvage means the vehicle was considered a total loss and should not be legally allowed to drive. A “rebuilt” title means the vehicle was totaled and repaired.

How Long Has the Seller Owned the Vehicle?

If you’re considering buying from a private seller, ask how long they’ve had the vehicle. If they’ve had it for a limited time, there might be a hidden reason why they’re trying to sell it now. But if they’ve had it for a long time without any major issues, then it could still be in decent condition.

Why Is the Seller Selling the Car?

While speaking with a private seller, ask them what their reason for selling the car is. This can be a great way to determine the condition of the vehicle, as well as how trustworthy the seller is. Pay attention to any signs of stress or unease, as these could be red flags.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 13 Questions To Ask When Buying a Used Car

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.