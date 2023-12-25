Dave Ramsey: 11 Items You Should Always Buy Generic

Do you know which things you should always buy generic instead of name brands? You might be surprised by some of these suggestions from money expert Dave Ramsey.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

In a post on his website Ramsey Solutions, Ramsey shared his 11 picks for items you should buy generic when grocery shopping and running errands. Some of these items, including ice cream toppings, might be options you never considered before. Look for the generic versions of these 11 things during your next shopping trip to save extra money.

Paper Products

The post on Ramsey Solutions recommends buying paper products, like paper napkins and paper plates, in generic brands instead of name brands.

Whether you’re going to a potluck or a backyard barbecue cookout, all of these items are designed to be thrown away so you shouldn’t spend too much money on them. Similar generic buying rules also apply for plastic cups and utensils.

Medication

According to the post on Ramsey Solutions, the FDA requires generic medicines to use the same ingredients and go through the same tests as name brand medication.

You can save some extra money by purchasing in-house versions of aspirin and allergy medication at the drugstore and rest easy knowing these generic over-the-counter medications will help you feel better.

Cleaning Products

Much like medication, generic cleaning products like floor cleaners and detergents have the same ingredients as their name brand counterparts.

When possible, buy your cleaning products from generic or in-house brands. You can even shop for cleaning supplies, like dishwashing liquid and scrubbing brushes, at the dollar store and save even more money.

Trash Bags

Again, like the paper products you will throw away after use, trash bags are literally designed to end up in the trash.

Buy generic instead of name brand. If you’re worried about the bag ripping or tearing, get into the habit of throwing away your trash before it reaches the point of overflowing in your trash can.

Condiments

Guess what? All of your favorite condiments, like ketchup and mustard, taste great without a name brand attached to their label. If you want to save some money and still keep your pantry well stocked, buy generic condiments.

Pantry Staples

Many pantry staples don’t need to be name brand. To save even more money on your grocery bill, consider buying generic versions of salt, flour and sugar.

You can even take it a step further and get generic canisters of peanut butter and jelly. All of it will taste just as good as name brands.

Ice Cream Toppings

Can you really tell the difference between name brand and generic sprinkles? Chocolate syrup? Ice cream cones? Jars of maraschino cherries?

The answer is probably not, which means you’ll want to keep these purchases on the generic side.

Pet Food

Being a pet owner doesn’t mean you need to go into debt feeding your furry friends. The post on Ramsey Solutions recommends talking to your vet to learn which generic pet food brands you should buy that are just as nutritious as name brands.

Shampoo

If you’re ever at the store and see a name brand shampoo alongside a similarly packaged generic shampoo, check out the list of ingredients used for the generic option. If all the ingredients on the label check out, it’s worth it to buy the cheaper version.

Storage Bins

You don’t need to buy expensive name brand storage containers for things you’re planning to box up and leave untouched in the attic or garage. Generic bins will do the job just as well.

Personal Care Products

You can save money on personal care products, like contact lens solution, by purchasing their generic versions.

However, much like reading the label on shampoo bottles, the post on Ramsey Solutions recommends reading these ingredient labels carefully before making the purchase. If everything checks out, you’ll be able to save a bit more money.

