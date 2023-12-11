Dave Ramsey: ‘100% of Us Have a Spending Issue’ — What You Should Do To Get Ahead

Dave Ramsey is a popular financial personality known for helping people get out of debt, save money and build long-term wealth.

He recently appeared on the “Erika Taught Me” podcast to explain how “100% of us have a spending issue” and what you should do to get ahead.

Ramsey refers to his well-known “baby steps” to help his audience understand how to get out of financial difficulty and on the path to prosperity, having suffered through his own bout with bankruptcy and learning how to change his ways.

Here are some of the highlights that Ramsey espoused, along with a look at how you can incorporate his ideas into your own financial life.

Discover Common Sense

Ramsey repeatedly stresses that getting on the path to financial success isn’t rocket science. To him, the steps and principles to building wealth are actually common sense, and they are the foundation of the “baby steps” he uses on his own financial platforms. Some of the most important common sense tidbits are:

Live on less than you make

Get out of debt (and stay out of debt)

Have a plan / budget

Ramsey admits that while it can be difficult to get into these habits, it’s essential if you want to build wealth — and it’s actually quite easy if you dedicate yourself to it. Living on less than you make allows you to set aside money for your future — or to pay off debt, which is the scourge that ruins every financial plan.

Ramsey says that your most powerful wealth-building tool is your income, so you need to protect that and avoid sending it to banks in the form of interest payments, which essentially amounts to flushing that money down the toilet.

Ramsey says that you can’t borrow your way into wealth, regardless of what he calls the delusion that you can borrow at low rates and reinvest at higher rates. According to Ramsey, that neglects factors such as taxes and risk. Ramsey says most people that get into financial trouble don’t understand risk-adjusted returns and should just stick with the common sense basics.

Debt Snowball

Ramsey is famous for his endorsement of the “debt snowball” method of paying off debt, as opposed to the “debt avalanche.” With the debt snowball, you’ll direct all your money towards your smallest debt first until it is paid off. Then, you’ll start paying the next-smallest debt. This is opposed to the debt avalanche, in which you pay off your debt with the highest interest rate first.

Ramsey acknowledges that the debt snowball is “mathematically incorrect,” as theoretically you’ll pay the least money by knocking out the highest-rate debt first. But he believes that the debt snowball is actually “financially correct,” which is different.

Ramsey says that both anecdotally and through his own research, people are much more likely to stick with a debt-repayment plan if they collect a series of small wins by paying off their smallest debts first. According to Ramsey, the debt avalanche requires a level of financial discipline that, behaviorally speaking, most people simply don’t have.

Clarity of Purpose is Motivational

One of Ramsey’s chief beliefs is that you can’t succeed in building long-term wealth unless you have a focused, disciplined path. This is why he developed his baby steps, so that people have an easy, directed method to get out of debt and reach financial prosperity.

According to Ramsey, it’s easy to get distracted from financial planning, and it’s even easier to be enticed to spend unnecessarily, as marketers are so effective at getting people to open their wallets. Sticking to a relatively simple, common sense plan offers the best chance of success, as it removes the analysis paralysis that can come from being presented with too many choices.

Build That First $1,000 Emergency Fund

One of Ramsey’s fundamental principles is that you need a $1,000 emergency fund before you embark on your wealth-building plan. Ramsey acknowledges that $1,000 isn’t enough to cover all of life’s emergencies, but it does take care of more common financial “emergencies” that people encounter frequently when just starting out, from needing medicine for their kids to having to buy new tires for their car. Once this “starter” emergency fund is in place, Ramsey says you can follow the rest of his baby steps, such as paying off all debt (outside of your home), building a proper emergency fund and saving/investing aggressively.

The Bottom Line

Ramsey’s essential message is that when it comes to getting out of debt and building wealth, slow and steady does not win the race. Rather, you have to aggressively dedicate yourself to fixing your financial foundation or else you’ll spend a lifetime in debt or trying to catch up with your savings. If you can “go crazy” for 18 months or two years, in most cases, you can get out of debt and begin building a financial base that will serve you for the rest of your life.

