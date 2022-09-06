Dave Ramsey Warns About This 'Old Bait and Switch' When Opening a New Bank Account. Here's How to Avoid It

When you open a bank account, you need to make sure you research all of your options carefully to get the right one. You also need to be on the lookout for terms and conditions that could adversely impact your experience over the long term.

In particular, there's one key thing that finance expert Dave Ramsey warns about when you're looking for a bank to open an account with.

Dave Ramsey has an important warning to consider before opening a bank account

When it comes to picking a bank, Ramsey has some important advice that everyone should read.

"Be careful of the old bait and switch," he said. "You may get introductory freebies for a while but get chained to higher fees later."

These bank fees can really add up, as you could get charged for a wide variety of routine banking behaviors. And if you've been enticed by offers of a signup bonus or debit card rewards in hopes that your bank account will help you grow your wealth, this could backfire if you end up having to pay extra for every little thing you do when using your bank to manage your money.

"These [fees] can bleed you dry, so find out the amount banks charge in ATM fees, foreign transaction fees, and card replacement fees," Ramsey advised. "A lot of banks and credit unions offer free checking, which means they won't hit you with minimum balance charges or monthly maintenance fees."

How can you make sure you don't have to pay high fees for banking?

In order to heed Ramsey's warning and ensure you do not end up getting hit with tons of fees just for accessing your money or using your debit card when abroad, you should be sure to read all of the terms and conditions carefully.

Banks need to provide you with a schedule of fees and an explanation for when each cost will be triggered. If you take a close look at this document, you can find out what you'd have to pay extra for and can see if it will affect you. For example, if you never travel abroad then you may not care about foreign transaction fees -- but if you sometimes don't have a lot of money in your bank account, then you may want to prioritize picking a bank that does not charge overdraft fees.

You can compare the different fees you'd pay with several different brick-and-mortar banks, as well as with online banks and credit unions. As Ramsey suggests, credit unions may be less likely than banks to impose extra charges on you. Online banks also tend to be less likely to tack on a bunch of costs compared with some of the more traditional financial institutions.

Since it can be a big hassle to close down one bank account and open up a new one, it's worth taking the time to research these fees and find the right place to put your money from the start. Just as Ramsey said, don't focus on the introductory offer, but look at what your banking relationship will cost you over time.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 19x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 19x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.