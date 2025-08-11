Dave Ramsey, Suze Orman & 2025’s Top Money Experts Share Tips in GOBankingRates Exclusive

GOBankingRates is recognizing the Top 100 Money Experts of 2025, including Dave Ramsey, Suze Orman, Mark Cuban, Robert Kiyosaki and more. To make this year’s list, experts had to meet several different criteria, including being a recognized thought leader featured in major publications, having a strong social media presence, professional credentials, industry experience and the ability to provide engaging, practical advice.

In addition to highlighting names Americans can trust, GOBankingRates is giving readers access to the Top Money Experts’ best financial advice thanks to exclusive interviews, which cover topics ranging from how to get out of debt to how to invest wisely in real estate.

Here’s a look at some of the top advice from some of the biggest names in personal finance.

Barbara Corcoran

On how to get rich by investing in real estate: “Real estate is a slow way to get very rich, but you need to be willing to play the long game. If you cash out the moment the market turns or things get tough, you’ll miss out on the reward of staying the course. I never sell!”

Rachel Cruze

On the one financial habit every couple should adopt: “One of the most powerful things you can do is have a monthly budget meeting with your spouse. Just sit down, look at your income and expenses, and plan where every dollar is going for the month. It doesn’t have to be stressful or super formal. [My husband] Winston and I do this every month, and it gives us so much peace.”

Mark Cuban

On the trait that separates successful side hustlers from those who fail: “They don’t give up.”

Tori Dunlap

On the benefits of a ‘no-buy’ challenge: “It’s not just about spending less. It’s about getting intentional, reclaiming control [and] spending on purpose, not out of impulse.”

Robert Kiyosaki

On how to achieve financial freedom: “Financial freedom is true freedom and anyone can achieve it — if that person, that family, is willing to invest time and energy in themselves and their financial education. What surprises most people is that it can be fun. If you embrace the challenge and know that you’ll make some missteps and mistakes along the way, you can enjoy the process and the thrill of accomplishment.”

Kevin O’Leary

On the power of entrepreneurship as a way to build real wealth: “You only have so many hours in the working day. Let’s say you work 18 hours a day now — if you’re getting a salary, you’re not building any long-term value. If you want to be wealthy and enjoy what entrepreneurship can provide, you take those same 18 hours and you work very hard on building a business with intrinsic value, and that’s when you become wealthy.”

Suze Orman

On how to feel secure amid market volatility and economic uncertainty: “When warning signs surface — market dips, credit tightening, layoffs — your first order of business is to build a cash cushion you can actually sleep on. Stockpile eight to 12 months of your absolute must-pay expenses — rent, utilities, groceries, insurance — in a high-yield savings or money market account.”

Dave Ramsey

On the most strategic way to pay off debt: “You should always start with the smallest debt first, regardless of the interest rate. The debt snowball method works because personal finance is 80% behavior and only 20% head knowledge. Knocking out that first debt gives you a quick win and builds momentum. Once you see progress, you’re fired up to keep going.”

Tony Robbins

On why you should start investing as soon as possible: “If you don’t invest early on, you lose. I made my first investment when I was 18, and I didn’t have a lot, but I knew this principle: Compounding is the most powerful force for wealth creation if you give it time.”

Vivian Tu

On the importance of setting financial boundaries: “Now that the cost of living has risen to a point where folks are having to decide between needs and wants, boundaries need to be set. We’ve been living in a culture where you’re supposed to smile and nod when someone suggests an expensive dinner or a weekend trip you can’t afford, and then figure out how to make it work later — usually by going into debt. But people are fed up and starting to set healthy boundaries.”

GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Money Experts series features exclusive insights from the nation’s most trusted voices in personal finance, answering the biggest money questions Americans are asking. Follow along to see each new expert — and the advice they’re sharing — at GOBankingRates.com.

