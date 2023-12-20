News & Insights

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

December 20, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees

In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
  • Median Home Price: $226,500
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,050

Pensacola, Florida, USA - May 19, 2015.

Pensacola, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $200,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,046

Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

Naples, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $345,000
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,374
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

Asheville, North Carolina

  • Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security
  • Median Home Price: $278,750
  • Median Monthly Rent: $953

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

Sarasota, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $387,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,259
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA skyline on the Susquehanna River.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
  • Median Home Price: $298,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $970

Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
  • Median Home Price: $270,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,161
Daytona Beach Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $339,100
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,127

Charleston South Carolina homes with palm trees

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
  • Median Home Price: $448,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,197
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $445,360
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,135

Austin Texas

Austin, Texas

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $504,270
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,326
Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

Lakeland, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $304,270
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,014

Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $394,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,188
beach cities, Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne, Florida

  • Taxes: No state income tax
  • Median Home Price: $217,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,111

