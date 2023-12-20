Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees.
In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.
Learn More: 8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement
Find Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
- Median Home Price: $226,500
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,050
These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
And More: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
Pensacola, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $200,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,046
I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money
Naples, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $345,000
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,374
Asheville, North Carolina
- Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security
- Median Home Price: $278,750
- Median Monthly Rent: $953
Discover: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper
Sarasota, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $387,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,259
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
- Median Home Price: $298,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $970
Read: 11 Signs You Will Be Able To Live Off Your Retirement Nest Egg
Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
- Median Home Price: $270,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,161
Daytona Beach, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $339,100
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,127
View: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
Charleston, South Carolina
- Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
- Median Home Price: $448,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,197
Nashville, Tennessee
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $445,360
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,135
Related: 7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich
Austin, Texas
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $504,270
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,326
Lakeland, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $304,270
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,014
Find Out: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $394,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,188
Melbourne, Florida
- Taxes: No state income tax
- Median Home Price: $217,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,111
More From GOBankingRates
- 9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands
- 15 Things You Can Donate for Money
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.