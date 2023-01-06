Dave Ramsey Says These Are Some of the Biggest Red Flags in a Home Inspection. Is He Right?

If you are buying a home, you need to make sure the property is in good condition. The last thing you want is to get a mortgage loan and spend good money on a home, only to find out that it's in need of serious repairs that will cost you a fortune.

In order to make sure you don't face costly unexpected surprises, you'll typically make your offer to buy a property contingent on (or conditional upon) a successful home inspection. This involves a professional coming to look at the property and identify any issues.

It can be hard to know exactly what to worry about in an inspection, but finance expert Dave Ramsey has outlined a few key red flags that you should be aware of.

These inspection issues are bad news

According to Ramsey, these are some of the biggest red flags that you should be on the lookout for when a home you're thinking about buying is being is inspected.

Old electrical wiring: Ramsey warned you should be alert to things like overloaded outlets or panels wired with too many circuits. For older homes, especially, he said to be careful of aluminum wiring. "It's a fire hazard because it tends to overheat at connections," he explained.

Is Ramsey right about these red flags?

It's a good idea to heed Ramsey's advice about these major issues that could affect a home purchase. You don't necessarily need to walk away from the sale if they are identified, but you must investigate further.

In many cases, you can ask the seller to correct the issues before you buy or can ask for a credit to fix the problems yourself. The latter may be a better option since you don't want the seller to just do cheap repairs to get the sale done. Be sure you have accurate quotes before moving forward, though, and that you're OK with having to complete some work before moving in.

