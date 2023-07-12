Dave Ramsey Says No Matter The Tipping Situation ‘You Can’t Go Wrong With Being Generous’

How much should you tip? If you’re ever in doubt about the correct percentage to leave or which situation calls for a tip, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said you can’t go wrong with being generous.

On July 7, Ramsey tweeted an answer to a question about tipping from his Twitter account. Ramsey said “never have I regretted being generous” and added “why not?” when asked whether to leave behind a generous tip.

Tipping Guidelines

How much should you tip in a variety of situations? Here’s a percentage tipping breakdown across a wide range of situations, according to a Ramsey Solutions blog post.

Sit-Down Restaurants

Don’t skip the tip if you’re dining out at a sit-down restaurant. The recommendation, a post reads on Ramsey Solutions, is to leave a 20% tip. Diners may also tip 25% if they really wish to be generous.

Restaurant Delivery

This is a situation where many may feel inclined to either skip the tip or scale back on the amount. If you ordered restaurant delivery — a meal prepared for you and for which you weren’t required to leave your home — the Ramsey Solutions blog post advises tipping 10% to 20% to your delivery person.

Barista

Have you ever been to a coffee shop and seen a tip jar on the counter? While the post on Ramsey Solutions said you’re not obligated to tip, those who wish to be generous may add a dollar to this tip jar as a way of saying thank you for making their coffee.

Valet

It’s always important to tip a valet, even if the service is free — and especially if the service is free. According to the Ramsey Solutions blog post, it’s worth paying a tip of $5 to $10 or more if you’re able to afford it.

Rideshare Drivers

It’s easy to tip your Uber or Lyft driver: all you have to do is add a tip amount in the app before rating the driver and submitting. Like tipping cab drivers, 10% to 15% tips also apply to Uber and Lyft drivers, the Ramsey Solutions post reads.

Helpful Tips for Calculating a Tip

If you’re not good with math, you may struggle to leave behind the right amount or undercalculate your tip. The Ramsey Solutions blog post shares three easy steps for calculating your tip amount.

Figure out the percentage you want to tip. Move the decimal point in this percentage two places to the left. Multiply this number by the price.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey Says No Matter The Tipping Situation 'You Can't Go Wrong With Being Generous'

