Dave Ramsey Says Clearing Out Clutter Can Get You Out of Debt — Here’s How

September 03, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

There are just a few more weeks of summer left, and if you’re looking to make a little extra money — it might be the perfect time to have a garage sale.

According to money expert Dave Ramsey, part of the reason why many Americans are broke is because they have too much stuff they don’t need crammed in garages, attics and rental storage units. One or two good garage sales, he tweeted, could help clear out the clutter and even help get you out of debt.

