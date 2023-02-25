Dave Ramsey Said This Is the 'Trick' to Saving Money at Costco or Sam's Club

Costco and Sam's Club are very popular warehouse stores because they offer the opportunity to save money by purchasing large quantities of items at discounted prices. Both also offer a huge range of different products, from cereals and paper towels to flat screen TVs.

If you're hoping to keep more money in your bank account by shopping at Costco and Sam's Club, that's a possibility -- if you're smart about how you spend your money there. But, with so many products on offer, you could just as easily find yourself running up a big credit card bill that you come to regret.

If you really want to save money by warehouse shopping, rather than engage in unnecessary spending, Dave Ramsey said there's one trick to succeeding at this goal that everyone should try.

Ramsey said to do this if you want to save money at a warehouse club

According to Ramsey, there's a simple secret to saving at Sam's or Costco. "The trick to saving money by buying in bulk is to have a game plan before you even walk through the door of the store," Ramsey said.

Having a game plan, as Ramsey suggested, means strategizing about what you should and should not purchase. It also means doing a price comparison, rather than just assuming that the warehouse prices are going to be cheaper. And, it means considering whether a specific purchase makes sense given your needs as a consumer.

"Like everything else in your budget, think through whether or not it works for you and your specific situation," Ramsey said. "If it does fit your lifestyle and budget, grab a few staple items in bulk and see how much you can save!"

How to make a game plan that will let you save at Costco or Sam's

So, if you want to follow Ramsey's advice but aren't sure how to do it, what steps should be part of your game plan? It's pretty simple -- just do the following:

Consider how much of a particular item you'll use before buying it in bulk: Ramsey advises purchasing things like toiletries and paper products that won't go bad quickly, and skipping perishables and fresh produce, which you may not have time to eat. But you should think about your own individual needs and make sure you aren't ever buying something you won't use up in full.

Doing a price comparison: Check the price-per-unit at Sam's Club and Costco and compare to what you'd pay elsewhere so you don't overpay at the warehouse club.

Check the price-per-unit at Sam's Club and Costco and compare to what you'd pay elsewhere so you don't overpay at the warehouse club. Shop with a list: You don't want to give into impulse purchases, so be sure you know upfront exactly what you want to buy and that you've budgeted for that cost, so you won't go into debt to make a purchase.

By following these tips and making a plan as Ramsey suggests, shopping at Costco and Sam's Club will help you spend less for things you'd need to buy anyway -- without leading to a bunch of unnecessary purchases that eat up any savings that comes from warehouse club membership.

