Dave Ramsey Said There Are 9 Things You Should Buy at Costco or Sam's Club. Is He Right?

Planning ahead before going shopping at Costco and Sam's Club can save your sanity, and save you from big credit card bills. The warehouse clubs both offer a huge selection of products, making it easy to drain your bank account by filling carts full of stuff you may -- or may not -- really need.

If you want to be a smart warehouse club shopper and benefit from the bargain prices they offer without wasting money, it's worth thinking about what you should and shouldn't buy in bulk there.

Finance expert Dave Ramsey has some suggestions about items worth purchasing at Costco or Sam's. Here's what they are, along with some advice on whether you should follow his tips.

Ramsey said to add these items to your Costco shopping list

Ramsey explained that "you can usually count on some items to be a better bargain when you buy them in bulk," and provided a list of nine items that it generally makes sense to purchase from Sam's or Costco in large quantities. These items include:

Toiletries Electronic toothbrush heads, dental floss, and other dental care items Toilet paper, paper towels, and other paper products Batteries Gum Cereal Canned goods Rice Dry beans

Even with these items, though, he warns you shouldn't buy too much just to avoid having to go back to the store. Instead, he advises making sure you only buy what you will actually use before it goes bad.

Should you listen to Ramsey?

Ramsey's list of items that it makes sense to buy in bulk is a good starting point. Many of these are items that won't go bad for a long time, which helps you to avoid one of the biggest risks of warehouse club shopping. When you purchase perishable items in large quantities, chances are very good that you will find yourself throwing some of the items out because you just won't be able to use them in time.

You do still need to think about the quantities you're purchasing and compare that to how often you use the item. Even shelf-stable items like gum, canned goods, and beans go bad eventually, although it takes a little longer for that to happen. If you use a can or two of beans a year and buy a 10-pack, you are probably going to find yourself tossing some of those cans out before they are used up.

It's also worth comparing prices to make sure you really are getting the best deals on the things you're buying. Sometimes drug stores can actually offer really great prices on toiletries and dental care items -- especially if you can combine store coupons and manufacturer coupons -- so don't assume that Sam's or Costco has the cheapest price in all situations.

Ultimately, though, Ramsey's suggestions are worth considering and it's even more important to think about the rationale behind them. Ramsey believes you shouldn't buy bulk items that won't keep, and on this issue, it's pretty hard to argue with that common-sense advice.

