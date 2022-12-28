Dave Ramsey Recommends These Side Hustles. Could They Help You Bring in More Cash?

If you're hoping to bring in more money for financial goals such as debt paydown or growing your bank balance, a side gig could be the solution. There are numerous part-time positions that you can do around your schedule, many of which can be quite lucrative.

If you're not sure where to start in looking for a side hustle you can do along with your regular job, finance expert Dave Ramsey has a few suggestions worth considering.

Dave Ramsey recommends these side hustles

On the Ramsey Solutions blog, a whopping 27 side hustle ideas were recommended. These part-time flexible gigs included:

Driving for a ride sharing service such as Lyft or Uber

Delivering food through an app like Grubhub or UberEats

Delivering groceries through a service like Instacart or Shipt

Taking professional photographs, such as family portraits

Offering online tutoring through sites like Tutor.com

Transcribing live or recorded audio into written form

Completing surveys online or taking part in focus groups

Teaching English through services like VIPKid that prepare lesson plans for you

Renting out your property on Airbnb

Thrifting items and reselling them at a profit

Freelancing on sites like Fiverr or Upwork if you have writing or design talent

Cooking for others

Babysitting

Becoming a secret shopper or user tester through sites like TryMyUI

Pet sitting or walking dogs using apps like Wag or Rover

House cleaning

Selling crafts or other products on Etsy

Teaching people how to play a musical instrument

Completing errands or tasks for others using sites like TaskRabbit

Doing freelance writing work for clients privately

Cleaning up cars by washing or detailing them

Mowing lawns or taking care of people's yards

Becoming a life coach, career coach, sports coach, or other type of coach

Delivering packages for Amazon Flex

Selling fresh baked goods

Planning events

Doing people's makeup

This list is fairly comprehensive and includes both high-skill and low-skill side gigs. In many cases, there are apps you can use to easily get started and connect with customers so you don't have to build a client base yourself (which is often the most difficult part of starting a business of your own).

In many cases, some of these side gigs would take minimal or no start-up costs on your part, and you could put as much (or as little) time into them as you wanted to. Of course, the more side gigs you try and the more hours you devote to them, the more likely it is you'll be able to make good money.

Is a side gig right for you?

Bringing in extra money by doing a side job can undoubtedly help you to get ahead financially. Most likely, you already have your regular income earmarked for bills and other expenses. And while you can try to cut costs to save more of it or use it to pay down debt, there are some expenditures you really can't eliminate entirely.

If you can bring in more income, though, this is money that doesn't already have a purpose so you can use all of it for important goals. So, if you have even a little bit of free time you can devote to making more, and having extra funds is important to you, there's no reason not to try one or more of the suggestions on Ramsey's list.

