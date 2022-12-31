Dave Ramsey Loves IRAs for 4 Reasons -- So Should You Listen to Him and Open One?

If you're investing for retirement, you have lots of options to get tax breaks for doing so. You can contribute to a 401(k) if your employer offers one. You also have the option of contributing to various retirement plans you open at a brokerage firm of your choosing.

IRAs, or individual retirement accounts, are the types of plans you can choose from if you're investing for your own retirement rather than signing up for a 401(k). And personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified four big reasons why IRAs are a great account to use to save for the future.

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

Here's why Dave Ramsey loves IRAs

Ramsey explained that he "loves" IRAs for four key reasons. Here's what they are:

Tax benefits: Ramsey explained that both of the two most common types of IRAs -- traditional and Roth IRAs -- come with generous tax benefits. "With a traditional IRA, you get a tax break now. With a Roth IRA, you get a tax break later. Either way, you win," Ramsey said.

Ramsey explained that both of the two most common types of IRAs -- traditional and Roth IRAs -- come with generous tax benefits. "With a traditional IRA, you get a tax break now. With a Roth IRA, you get a tax break later. Either way, you win," Ramsey said. More flexibility: According to Ramsey, a wider choice of investing options is another key IRA benefit. While workplace 401(k) plans let you invest in only pre-selected assets (usually funds), you can invest in almost anything with an IRA opened at a brokerage firm.

According to Ramsey, a wider choice of investing options is another key IRA benefit. While workplace 401(k) plans let you invest in only pre-selected assets (usually funds), you can invest in almost anything with an IRA opened at a brokerage firm. The account isn't tied to your job: Workplace plans must be maintained with your employer's chosen 401(k) administrator. If you leave your job, you may want to roll the account over to a different tax-advantaged account. Your IRA, on the other hand, has no connection to your job at all -- the account is yours alone to do what you want with.

Workplace plans must be maintained with your employer's chosen 401(k) administrator. If you leave your job, you may want to roll the account over to a different tax-advantaged account. Your IRA, on the other hand, has no connection to your job at all -- the account is yours alone to do what you want with. Ease of use: Ramsey describes IRAs as "accessible and easy to set up." There aren't too many restrictions on who can contribute (other than income limits) or too many hoops to jump through in order to open your account.

Each of these four benefits have prompted Ramsey to recommend taking advantage of an IRA -- and, for most people, particularly a Roth IRA -- when selecting a plan to save for retirement.

Should you invest in an IRA?

With the tax breaks available for IRA investing, the flexibility to choose between a traditional and Roth account, and the other benefits Ramsey outlines, there's no reason not to put money into an IRA if you qualify to make tax-advantaged contributions.

You should, however, invest in a 401(k) first if your employer offers one and provides matching contributions. Those contributions are free money, and passing it up wouldn't make sense. In fact, Ramsey smartly advises maxing out your 401(k) match first before IRA investing.

Once you have put in the money needed to get the maximum matching contribution your employer provides, following Ramsey's suggestion and making the rest of your retirement contributions in an IRA is just smart.

Of course, if you happen to have money left after contributing as much as possible to your IRA, the rest can go into a 401(k) which has higher contribution limits.

By following these steps, you can make the most of the different retirement accounts available to you. This should help you build the security you deserve in your later years.

Our best stock brokers

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.