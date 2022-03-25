Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Both Agree: Crypto Investments Make Sense in Only 1 Situation

Cryptocurrency investing has the potential to help you build wealth. But, like any other investment, there's risk involved. In fact, because many virtual currencies tend to have a lot of volatility in their prices -- and since there are many new and untested coins you could buy -- the risk is greater than with most other assets.

Despite the increased chance of losing your money that can come with a higher-risk investment, many financial experts are proponents of buying cryptocurrencies. This includes Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman, both of whom have indicated buying crypto could make sense for your finances -- but only under certain circumstances.

Here's when both Ramsey and Orman believe it's appropriate to put money into this asset class.

Orman and Ramsey both endorse crypto investing if this is true

Both Orman and Ramsey are in agreement that crypto could be a worthwhile investment, with Orman commenting "I think it should be a part of your portfolio," and Ramsey making it clear on his blog that alternative investments including Bitcoin can sometimes have a role to play in your investing strategy.

However, the important caveat both finance gurus agree on is that it's important to fulfill other key financial goals first and invest in cryptocurrencies only after accomplishing more important priorities.

For Orman, these other priorities include repaying all of your high interest debt, maxing out your tax-advantaged retirement investing, and making certain your emergency fund has been fully funded. And for Ramsey, you should first invest at least 15% of your income toward retirement and ensure you're on track to meet your retirement goals before you consider purchasing any coins.

The reason both experts believe in checking off other financial tasks on your to-do list before crypto investing is because of the risk. They've made it clear that there is a very real possibility for big losses due to the volatility and uncertainty of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. And they urge you not to invest money you can't afford to lose.

If you have a lot of debt, aren't on track with other investments that will help you build a retirement nest egg, or you have no emergency fund and could find yourself in debt if unexpected expenses arise, then you're not in a position where you can afford to potentially lose large sums of money.

Should you listen to these finance gurus?

Ultimately, everyone needs to make their own individual choices about how to prioritize their financial goals and the level of risk they are willing to take on when investing. But, in general, it is a good idea to ensure you're in a good financial position before you sink money into a speculative investment -- which is undoubtedly what you're doing when buying most digital coins.

It's possible that buying cryptocurrencies could pay off for you and help make you rich -- but it's also possible you could end up losing everything you put on the line. If you aren't in a position to lose money because your financial life isn't stable, then purchasing a virtual currency that turns out to be a loser could end up backfiring and leaving you in a bad situation. You don't want that to happen to you, so heeding Orman and Ramsey's advice may be a smart move.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.