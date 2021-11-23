Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Agree: This Is Where Your Money Should Be Invested

Image source: Getty Images

Choosing the right kind of investment account is important. The account type you select impacts the rules surrounding when and how you can access your investments. It also affects what tax breaks, if any, you get for making investments.

While there are many different choices of brokerage account types, there's agreement among two popular finance professionals on which is best for most people. Both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey suggest that the best brokerage account for most people is a Roth account. Here's why.

Both Ramsey and Orman are proponents of tax-free growth

Roth accounts -- including Roth 401(k)s and Roth IRAs -- require you to contribute to them with after-tax dollars. Unlike traditional 401(k) and IRA accounts, you won't get to deduct the amount of your contribution from your taxable income in the year that you invest in retirement accounts.

Despite the fact that Roths require you to give up the opportunity for up-front tax savings, Ramsey and Orman both prefer them.

In fact, Ramsey says you should first invest in a Roth 401(k) if your employer offers one. If your company doesn't provide a Roth 401(k), then he suggests putting enough into the traditional 401(k) to get any employer matching funds and then directing the remainder of your contributions to a Roth IRA. Orman also urged employees to max out Roth 401(k)s when they are available, and to use Roth IRAs when they aren't (after earning an employer match).

The big reason both endorse these accounts is because they believe deferring your tax savings is better than claiming it up front.

"Whenever you hear the word Roth, I want your ears to perk up a little bit," Ramsey said on his blog. "That’s because Roth basically means tax-free growth!" For her part, Orman commented, "Please don't go for the tax write-off today so that later on in life you have to pay taxes on a traditional retirement account. Go for a Roth."

With these comments, both financial experts are touting this key feature of a Roth: The fact that you are allowed to make withdrawals from Roth accounts tax-free as a retiree as long as you've followed specific rules, such as keeping the account open for at least five years before taking money out. With a Roth, you can grow money without paying taxes on gains. When you are ready to rely on your investment income as a senior, you aren't going to have to worry about giving the IRS a cut of it.

Roth IRA and 401(k) benefits

Roths are most beneficial to those who will be in a higher tax bracket upon retirement, as these accounts allow them to defer their tax savings and take advantage of it later when they are at a higher rate.

However, Ramsey and Orman have both pointed out other benefits of Roth accounts as well, including more favorable tax rules if you leave your retirement savings to heirs as well as the fact that Roth IRAs don't have minimum distribution requirements (although Roth 401(k)s do). RMD requirements mandate you begin taking money out after age 72, but Roth IRAs offer more flexibility by allowing you to avoid this mandate and set your own withdrawal schedule.

Ultimately, you'll need to think carefully about your own individual situation when deciding whether a Roth or traditional account is best. But with two popular finance personalities both making it clear they prefer the Roth, and Orman urging people to "put every single cent into the Roth version of your retirement account," you should take a serious look at whether a Roth is right for you.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.