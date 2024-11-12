News & Insights

Dave raises FY24 revenue view to $340M-$343M from $310M-$325M, consensus $321.5M

November 12, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $71M-$74M from $40M-$50M. Dave‘s (DAVE) CFO, Kyle Beilman, commented: “With 41% year-over-year revenue growth and record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%, we believe we continue to demonstrate our ability to drive both growth and profitability. Relative to Q3 of last year, we grew Adjusted EBITDA on a dollar basis by more than we grew revenue, which further highlights the strength and scalability of our business model. We are once again raising our Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2024 to $340 – $343 million and $71 – $74 million, respectively. ExtraCash demand, credit performance, and customer acquisition costs remain solid thus far in the fourth quarter which we believe bodes well for our ability to achieve our forecast and positions us favorably heading into 2025.”

