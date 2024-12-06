News & Insights

Dave price target raised to $98 from $82 at Lake Street

December 06, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Lake Street analyst Jacob Stephan raised the firm’s price target on Dave (DAVE) to $98 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having hosted Dave management for a series of investor meetings, the firm says it likes the setup entering 2025 given the company’s growth prospects, a new pricing model being implemented, and new product launches in the pipeline.

