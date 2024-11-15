Dave price target raised to $90 from $65 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Dave (DAVE) to $90 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported “record” Q3 revenue of $92.5M that beat the firm’s $81M estimate and adjusted EBITDA of $24.7M that was “triple” the firm’s expectation. The outlook for Dave, which raised its guidance for the third consecutive quarter, “remains positive with solid positioning for growth in both sales and adjusted EBITDA” in Q4 and 2025, the analyst tells investors.

