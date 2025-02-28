Dave Pre-Q4 Earnings: Buy or Sell the Stock Ahead of Results?

Dave Inc. DAVE will report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Mar. 3, after market close.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The consensus estimate for total earnings is pinned at $4.22 per share, whereas it incurred a loss of $4.07 a year ago.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $341.3 million, suggesting 31.7% growth on a year-over-year basis. There has been no change in analyst estimates or revisions lately.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAVE reported an earnings surprise of 208.2% in the third quarter of 2024.

Dave Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave Inc. Quote

Dave Showcases Lesser Chances of Posting Q4 Earnings Beat

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DAVE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Dave has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rising Members & Low CAC to Have Been DAVE’s Drivers in Q4

We expect the top line to have benefited from a rise in new members. In the third quarter of 2024, new members grew 19.3% year over year. The Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) declined from $16 in the first quarter of 2024 to $15 in the third quarter of 2024. The company has been able to lower the CAC while increasing its new member count, suggesting sustainable growth in the long run.

DAVE’s focus on member acquisition at a rising scale increases the monthly transaction member base in a cost-efficient manner, strengthening its market position.

Dave Stock Soars

DAVE shares have skyrocketed 269.4% in a year, outperforming the 48.1% rise of its industry and 15.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has performed better than its industry peers, Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM and First Advantage Corporation FA. FTHM has declined 62.5%, while FA has gained 3.9% in a year.

One-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dave’s stock is looking cheaper and is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18X, below the industry’s 39.8X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAVE’s Investment Considerations

The company has an innovative approach to short-term lending. Its cash advance products worth $50-500 serve a large market underserved by traditional banks, mainly those who seek alternatives to payday loans and overdraft fees. The company has enhanced user flexibility by structuring its fee at 0-5% while generating revenues.

Dave is not shy of using AL and ML to operate its credit model, leading to low credit losses and effective customer service, with 90% of the support tickets resolved without any intervention from agents. DAVE’s business model has transformed the short-term lending market, which, when combined with technological prowess, positions it for significant growth.

The company’s liquidity position is appealing to investors as the current ratio in the third quarter of 2024 stands at 6.81, significantly higher than the industry’s 2.21. Dave's ability to generate 33.7% in return on equity in the third quarter of 2024, well above the industry’s 6.2%, is a green flag for investors.

Add DAVE to Your Portfolio This Earnings Season

Dave’s capability to add members while reducing CAC is impressive and it positively impacts the top and bottom lines. The company’s business model targets underserved customers, making it a market disruptor in the credit-lending space. On top of that, a strong liquidity position and high return on capital boosts investment appeal.

DAVE remains fundamentally strong and possesses a discounted valuation. We believe that the stock price will rally further. Hence, we recommend investors buy Dave’s stock now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Advantage Corporation (FA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.