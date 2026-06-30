Key Points

Dave Perrill sold 175,000 common shares on June 19, for ~$821,000 at around $4.69 per share.

This transaction represented all of his direct common share holdings, reducing his direct ownership in this class to zero.

The disposition involved direct ownership only, with no indirect entities or trusts participating; the shares sold resulted from the exercise of stock options for the purpose of sale.

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Sustainable blockchain firm HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw director Dave Perrill sell 175,000 directly held common shares for a transaction value of approximately $821,000 on June 19, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 175,000 Transaction value ~$821,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.69); post-transaction value based on June 19, 2026 market close ($4.26).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

The filing reflects an option exercise and an immediate sale, in which 175,000 common shares were disposed of directly by Dave Perrill via open-market transactions.

The filing reflects an option exercise and an immediate sale, in which 175,000 common shares were disposed of directly by Dave Perrill via open-market transactions. How did this sale impact direct and total beneficial ownership?

This transaction reduced Perrill’s direct common share holdings in this class from 175,000 to zero.

This transaction reduced Perrill’s direct common share holdings in this class from 175,000 to zero. Were any indirect holdings, trusts, or related entities involved in the transaction?

No indirect holdings or trust entities were involved; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly.

No indirect holdings or trust entities were involved; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly. Does this represent a complete exit from HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd?

No. While direct holdings of this common share tranche are now zero, t Perrill retains more than 600,000 restructed satrockl units (RSUs) convertible into common shares. Some have yet to vest.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-29) $3.76 Revenue (TTM) $297.791 million Net income (TTM) -$148.448 million 1-year price change 109%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides green-powered data center services, digital currency mining, and performance computing hosting, with revenue primarily from the sale of mined digital assets and computational infrastructure services.

Operates a business model focused on leveraging renewable energy for blockchain infrastructure, monetizing both digital asset production and high-performance computing capacity.

Targets blockchain networks, distributed computing clients, and enterprises requiring energy-efficient computational resources.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure and sustainable computing, managing data centers powered exclusively by green energy. The company’s strategy centers on providing scalable, energy-efficient solutions for digital currency mining and distributed computing needs. With a streamlined workforce and a focus on technological efficiency, HIVE aims to maintain a competitive edge through its commitment to sustainability and advanced infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell shares in a business, not all of which indicate a bearish view of the stock, like having to pay a large personal expense.

But when an insider sells a large portion of his or her holdings after the stock has more than doubled in a year, it’s a signal investors should pay attention to.

Perrill is a blockchain and crypto executive who has been on the HIVE board since October 2019. According to SEC filings, Perrill first reported any shareholding interest in HIVE in March of 2026, indicating a series of RSUs, a portion of which had just vested. Being a director of the business for many years, it’s surprising Perrill didn’t have any equity in the business beforehand (though it is not a requirement). The RSUs he sold had only recently vested to be eligible for sale.

While insider sales have been found in studies to predict a stock price decline less than half the time, in this case, Perrill timed the sale well. HIVE shares have declined 15% from Perrill’s sale price. (Perrill sold the Canada-listed shares on June 19. All figures have been converted to USD).

While the executive has more RSUs to sell and more that have yet to vest, it’s not a bullish sign when a longtime insider appears eager to cash in. That and the subsequent decline in the stock price are a red alert for investors.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.