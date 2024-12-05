Dave management to meet virtually with Benchmark

Virtual Meeting to be held on December 11 at 11:30 am hosted by Benchmark.
Read More on DAVE:
- Dave price target raised to $119 from $95 at Benchmark
- Dave management to meet with Lake Street
- Dave announces Kevin Frisch appointed Chief Marketing Officer
- Dave price target raised to $90 from $65 at Barrington
- Dave management to meet virtually with Seaport Research
