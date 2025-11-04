Dave Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dave Inc. (DAVE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.0 million, or $6.34 per share. This compares with $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dave Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.6 million or $4.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.0% to $150.8 million from $92.5 million last year.

Dave Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $92.0 Mln. vs. $0.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.34 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $150.8 Mln vs. $92.5 Mln last year.

