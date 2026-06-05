Is DAVE INC (DAVE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dave Inc. (DAVE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Dave Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dave Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DAVE has moved about 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 10.5%. This means that Dave Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT). The stock has returned 16.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, RCM Technologies, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dave Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, so DAVE is performing better in this area.

In contrast, RCM Technologies, Inc. falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #205. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.8%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Dave Inc. and RCM Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.