Is DAVE INC (DAVE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Dave Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 271 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dave Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE's full-year earnings has moved 20.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DAVE has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -2.8%. This means that Dave Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Information Services Group (III). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Information Services Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dave Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 131 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.4% so far this year, so DAVE is performing better in this area.

Information Services Group, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -7.6% so far this year.

Dave Inc. and Information Services Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

