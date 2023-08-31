Dave Inc - (DAVE) Price Target Increased by 24.55% to 6.99

The average one-year price target for Dave Inc - (NYSE:DAVE) has been revised to 6.99 / share. This is an increase of 24.55% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.92 to a high of 7.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.04% from the latest reported closing price of 6.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVE is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.25% to 1,637K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVE is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 583K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 501K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 18.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dave Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave helps its more than 11 million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit.

