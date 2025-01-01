Is DAVE INC (DAVE) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dave Inc. (DAVE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Dave Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dave Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE's full-year earnings has moved 125.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DAVE has returned 936.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 20.2%. This means that Dave Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fiserv (FI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 54.6%.

The consensus estimate for Fiserv's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dave Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 156 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.2% so far this year, so DAVE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Fiserv belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +22% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Dave Inc. and Fiserv. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

