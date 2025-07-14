Dave Inc. Appoints Kyle Beilman as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Dave Inc. promotes Kyle Beilman to CFO and COO, recognizing his significant contributions to financial success and operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Dave Inc., a prominent neobank, has promoted Kyle Beilman to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 11, 2025. Beilman has significantly contributed to the company's financial success and operational efficiency since joining, and his new dual role reflects his extensive influence across the organization. CEO Jason Wilk emphasized Beilman's impact on the company's growth and innovation. Dave is known for leveraging technology to provide affordable banking services to millions of Americans. For more details, visit their website or their investor relations page.

Potential Positives

Kyle Beilman has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, indicating the company values internal talent and leadership development.

The promotion is a recognition of Kyle's significant contributions to financial success, profitability, and operational efficiency, suggesting the company is on a positive trajectory.

This expanded role for Kyle can foster innovation and operational excellence, which may lead to sustainable growth for the company.

The announcement reflects confidence in the leadership team and may boost investor and market confidence in the company's future prospects.

Potential Negatives

Promotion of Kyle Beilman to dual roles of CFO and COO may raise concerns about excessive concentration of power and responsibility, potentially leading to governance issues.

While the press release emphasizes Beilman's positive contributions, it lacks transparency regarding the company's performance metrics or challenges that led to the leadership change.

Failure to provide specific details about the company's financial performance and future outlook could indicate underlying issues that investors might find concerning.

FAQ

Who is the newly appointed CFO and COO of Dave?

Kyle Beilman has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Dave, effective July 11, 2025.

What are Kyle Beilman's contributions to Dave?

Kyle Beilman has driven financial success, profitability, and operational efficiency since joining the Company.

What does Kyle Beilman's expanded role reflect?

His new title reflects his broad impact and commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth at Dave.

Who commented on Kyle Beilman's promotion?

Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave, praised Kyle's leadership and strategic insight as key to the company's success.

What services does Dave offer as a neobank?

Dave provides innovative banking services leveraging disruptive technologies, serving millions of everyday Americans at competitive prices.

$DAVE Insider Trading Activity

$DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON WILK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 180,181 shares for an estimated $38,134,827 .

. IMRAN KHAN has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $21,227,226 .

. KYLE BEILMAN (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 35,372 shares for an estimated $7,455,098 .

. MICHAEL W POPE has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 16,793 shares for an estimated $3,613,457 .

. YADIN ROZOV has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,147 .

. ANDREA MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,361 shares for an estimated $543,263 .

. DAN PRESTON sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $491,017

$DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DAVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$DAVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAVE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DAVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $320.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $250.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $239.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Jacob Stephan from Lake Street set a target price of $177.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $179.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced the promotion of Kyle Beilman to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective as of July 11, 2025.





"Kyle has been a driving force behind our company's continued success," said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. "His leadership, strategic insight, and dedication have made a significant impact across multiple departments, which this expanded title now recognizes."





About Dave







About Dave







www.dave.com





www.dave.com





investors.dave.com





and follow @





davebanking





on X.





on X.



