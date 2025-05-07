Dave Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Dave Inc. DAVE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 345.7%.

Dave Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dave Inc. Quote

DAVE’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s revenues is pegged at $91.6 million, hinting at a 24.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have increased on the back of robust growth in multi-transacting members, supported by stable customer acquisition costs and improved member retention. A surge in average revenues per unit, driven by expanding average extra cash sizes and better engagement in day banking, is expected to have benefited revenues.

Continued growth in Dave Card's engagement, fueled by a combination of robust growth in banking active customers and card spend per banking active customer, is anticipated to have contributed to top-line growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, indicating a more than 100% upsurge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Discipline cost management is expected to have driven the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About Dave

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for DAVE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Dave has an Earnings ESP of -34.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI posted mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.