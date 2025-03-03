DAVE Earnings Results: $DAVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

DAVE ($DAVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $1.61. The company also reported revenue of $100,900,000, beating estimates of $97,359,000 by $3,541,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DAVE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DAVE Insider Trading Activity

DAVE insiders have traded $DAVE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

32 FUND 1, LP SECTION sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $40,600,000

DAN PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,760 shares for an estimated $2,520,313.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of DAVE stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.