Dave & Buster's replaces Impossible burgers with new plant-based product

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O has replaced Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers with smaller rival Lightlife's burgers across its U.S and Canada outlets, the restaurant chain said on Thursday.

The move highlights the increasing competition Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O and Impossible Foods are facing from traditional meat producers and packaged food companies such as Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N and Nestle NESN.S in the nascent alternative meat market.

Lightlife burgers are made by Greenleaf Foods, a unit of Canadian packaged meat producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO.

Dave & Buster's, which operates about 130 restaurants across the United States and Canada, added Impossible burgers to its menu last year, as plant-based meat substitutes gain popularity among diners.

Earlier in September, Restaurant Brand International Inc's QSR.TO Tim Hortons cut Beyond Meat's burgers and sandwiches from its menu, except in Ontario and British Columbia restaurants, months after a nationwide roll-out at the Canadian breakfast chain.

The Lightlife burgers are free of genetically modified organisms, gluten, soy and artificial flavors, while Impossible burger uses genetically modified yeast that creates the key ingredient, heme, and makes the patties appear bloody and juicy and taste like meat.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.