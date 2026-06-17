Dave & Buster’s Q1 Miss Raises the Stakes for Its Turnaround Plan

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY) price action is not inspiring for bulls. The stock has trended lower for over two years and could continue to decline. The Q1 earnings release failed to meet expectations, setting the stage for new lows.

The caveat is that PLAY stock is already trading at historically low levels, aligning with lows plumbed during the height of COVID-19 fear, and there are signs of traction in the release.

While comps remain an issue, the Back-to-Basics strategy is improving food sales and cash flow metrics, which are central to the stock price outlook. In this scenario, PLAY’s downtrend is played out, and price recovery lies ahead.

Dave & Buster’s Reverts to Free Cash Flow in Q1

Dave & Buster’s is a growth story gone awry, but it is also trying to become a recovery and capital return story. The company has historically used cash flow to fund opportunistic share repurchases, which remain in play if the turnaround gains traction. While Q1 results failed to meet expectations, Dave & Buster’s reported a small quarterly profit and returned to positive adjusted free cash flow. The result was modest compared with prior periods, but it was enough to help the company build cash despite continued investment in new stores and remodels.

Looking ahead, management plans a less aggressive capital expenditure year for 2027 than initially reported, focusing on free cash flow (FCF) and the leverage it provides. Dave & Buster’s did not buy back shares in Q1 but will likely do so as the year progresses, given the FCF outlook. As it stands, trailing-12-month activity contributed to a 0.7% average share count reduction in FQ1.

Institutional trends suggest that they, too, will buy PLAY stock in July and summer 2026. The group owns more than 90% of the stock and, after selling in 2025, reverted to buying in 2026. Q1 activity reflects group rotation, with selling spiking alongside buying, but the overall balance is bullish for investors. Activity in early Q2 is less robust overall but comes with a far more bullish balance of approximately $2 bought for every $1 sold. The likely outcome is that buying accelerates amid lower stock prices, with critical support in the $8-$10 range.

Dave & Buster’s Falters on Weak Store Traffic

Dave & Buster’s Q1 results revealed some budding strengths but also persistent weaknesses. The company’s $559.2 million in net revenue was down 1.5% year-over-year (YOY) and came in $21.4 million below consensus on a 5.4% decline in comp sales. Comp sales are the critical factor in PLAY’s rebound thesis and are expected to provide a catalyst this year. As weak as the Q1 results are, management remains confident in the outlook for positive full-year comps and new-store growth. Store count is up approximately 4% as of Q1’s end and expected to rise by another 100 to 200 bps by year’s end.

The margin news is also uninspiring, but again, there is a catalyst at hand. Gross margin expanded incrementally but was offset by higher costs, resulting in profit compression. Cost increases, tied to wages and labor among other drivers, are accelerating deleveraging as revenue declines. The catalyst is the return to positive comp stores, revenue growth, and improving margins.

Analysts Wait and See: Trends Highlight Deep Value Opportunity

Dave & Buster’s analyst trends contributed to the stock price decline, as they are bearish, but the market has overreacted to the change. Trading around $12, the stock remains deeply discounted to analysts’ average price target, leaving meaningful upside if the turnaround gains traction. A move toward that target is unlikely without clearer evidence of recovery, but improving comps and profitability could provide the catalyst investors need. Until then, analysts remain cautious, with the consensus rating at Hold and the average price target near $20.

Dave & Buster’s risk this year is high oil prices and inflation. High oil prices are underpinning inflation and impairing discretionary spending. In this environment, it may be difficult for PLAY to grow comp sales.

Debt is also a risk. The company carries significant debt, and maintenance spending cuts into cash flow. If the turnaround fails to gain traction by year’s end, the company’s ability to continue as-is will be in jeopardy.

Catalysts include a renewed focus on targeted store remodels, menu changes, new games and Eat-and-Play offers. Management’s Back-to-Basics strategy appears to be helping food and beverage sales, but the stock likely needs clearer evidence that those gains can translate into better traffic, stronger comps and improved margins. The company is also still opening new stores and expanding internationally through franchise partnerships, giving it longer-term growth levers if the core business stabilizes.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.