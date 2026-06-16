Dave & Buster's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss on Weak Comps, Stock Down

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported weak first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics also declined on a year-over-year basis.



The quarter was primarily weighed down by weaker customer demand at existing locations, as reflected in lower comparable-store sales. This softness, particularly in the company's core entertainment segment, contributed to an overall decline in revenues. At the same time, profitability came under pressure due to higher labor, administrative and depreciation-related expenses, which compressed operating margins.



Despite a challenging quarter, Dave & Buster's highlighted several encouraging developments. Management noted that its back-to-basics strategy is gaining traction, with improvements across food and beverage offerings, marketing initiatives and the refreshed remodel program contributing to a stronger guest experience. The company continued to execute on its growth strategy through new store openings, remodel activities and international franchise expansion.



Following the announcement, PLAY stock declined 11.2% during the after-hours trading session yesterday.

Dave & Buster’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

For the fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, which missed the consensus mark of 37 cents by 40.5%. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an adjusted EPS of 76 cents.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $559.2 million missed the consensus estimate of $571 million by 2.1% and declined 1.5% year over year. The top line was pressured by a $29.2 million decline in comparable store revenues, partly offset by an $18.1 million increase in noncomparable store revenues.

Dave & Buster’s Sales Mix Shows Divergence

Food and Beverage revenues (38.3% of total revenues in the reported quarter) increased 6.5% year over year to $214.1 million. The company cited eat-and-play combo enhancements and menu changes made in the second half of fiscal 2025 as factors supporting higher food attach rates and check growth. Our estimate was $202.5 million.



Entertainment revenues (61.7%) fell 5.9% year over year to $345.1 million. Our estimate was $373.1 million.

Comparable store sales (including Main Event-branded locations) declined 5.4% year over year. Management attributed the decline in comparable store revenues to a reduction in walk-in business relative to the prior-year period.

Dave & Buster’s Q1 Operating Highlights

Operating income totaled $46.9 million compared with $63.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin declined to 8.4% from 11.1% reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Our estimate for operating income was $43 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $123.2 million compared with $136.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 22% from 24%, reflecting softer sales leverage and higher operating cost pressure.

Dave & Buster’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $19.6 million as of May 5, 2026, compared with $16.6 million as of Feb. 3, 2026. Long-term debt, net, was $1.50 billion compared with $1.52 billion at fiscal 2025-end. The company ended the quarter with $499.1 million of available liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility.



Net cash provided by operating activities improved to $113.8 million from $95.8 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to working-capital timing, partly offset by lower net income. Capital expenditures were $105.3 million, down from $154.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow was positive $25.3 million against negative $58.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

PLAY’s Store Growth and Outlook

The company opened one new domestic store in the first quarter and has opened three additional domestic stores in the second quarter. It has completed remodels of six Dave & Buster’s stores so far in fiscal 2026 and expects to complete two more during the remainder of the year.



International franchise growth also continued. Dave & Buster’s opened its fifth international franchise store in May and sixth in June, and expects at least one more opening during the remainder of fiscal 2026. Management said its back-to-basics strategy is gaining traction across food and beverage, marketing and remodels, and reiterated confidence in generating more than $100 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2026.

PLAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dave & Buster’s currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Starbucks Corporation SBUX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. SBUX stock has gained 20.6% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 2.9% and 12.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average. FIVE stock has gained 2.9% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 14.3% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Dillard's, Inc. DDS sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average. DDS stock has declined 6.7% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dillard’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 2.1% and 6.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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