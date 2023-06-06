Dave & Buster's Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Street

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings, which beat the Street view, while revenues fell short of estimates.

Tuesday, the stock was trading at $35.13 in the after-hours, up 4.12% or $1.39 a share, on Nasdaq.

The company reported a net income of $70.1 million or $1.45 per share for the quarter, compared to the income of $67 million or $1.35 per share one year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings to be $1.24 per share.

Revenue increased to $597.3 million from $41.1 million the previous year. It came lower than the consensus estimates of $601.7 1million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.