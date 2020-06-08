Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 11. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first quarter is pegged at a loss of 81 cents. Notably, the company reported an earnings of $1.13 in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the estimates for the quarter have been stable. For revenues, the consensus mark stands at $190.2 million, suggesting decline of 47.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Dave & Buster's fiscal first-quarter results are likely to reflect the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, dismal traffic and comparable sales are likely to have weighed on the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

High operational costs may get reflected on the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Further, the company’s non-franchised model makes it susceptible to steep expenses. Notably, all the restaurants are owned and operated by Dave & Buster’s instead of signing franchise agreements. This puts the burden of costs on the same. Consequently, the company is solely responsible for expenses of operating the business.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ reported first-quarter 2020 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review came in at $3.07 per share, which outpaced the consensus mark of $2.29. The bottom line also improved 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Further, quarterly revenues of $873.1 million beat the consensus estimates of $867 million and rose 4.4% year over year as well. Domino's has a Zacks Rank #2.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC delivered better-than expected first-quarter 2020 results. Adjusted earnings came in at 16 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 25 cents. However, the reported figure fell 72.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s total revenues of $1,754 million beat the consensus mark of $1,145 million in first-quarter 2020. However, the metric declined 23.9% year over year. Yum China has a Zacks Rank #2.

BJs Restaurants Inc BJRI reported first-quarter 2020 results wherein the bottom line outpaced the consensus mark but the top line missed the same. Adjusted loss (excluding an impairment charge of 12 cents) of 10 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 38 cents. However, in the year-ago period, the Zacks Rank #3 company had reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $254.6 million lagged the consensus estimate of $261.7 million by 2.7%. The top line also fell 12.4% year over year.

